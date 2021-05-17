Invitation to a press conference call and webcast

Stellantis and Foxconn to Announce Strategic Partnership

Amsterdam, Taipei, May 17, 2021 – Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., (“Foxconn”) (TPE: 2317), together with its subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd., (“FIH”) (HKG:2038), will announce a new strategic partnership on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

A conference call and live audio webcast will be held at 5:45 a.m. EDT / 11:45 a.m. CEST / 5:45 p.m. CST, to present this partnership and answer questions. The event will include remarks from Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer at Stellantis, Young Liu, Chairman at Foxconn, Yves Bonnefont, Chief Software Officer at Stellantis, and Calvin Chih, Chief Executive Officer at FIH.

Please use the following webcast link to join the press conference and raise a question via the chat function as soon as the event begins:

https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/stellantis-foxconn/20210518_1

Password: MOBILEDRIVE (will be active 30 minutes prior to event start)

If unable to connect to the webcast, participants can also join the event via conference line in listen-only mode by using the following dial-in numbers:

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

Germany: +49 (0) 30 3001 90612

Italy: +39 06 83360400

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

US: +1 212 999 6659

Password: MOBILEDRIVE (will be active 30 minutes prior to event start)

Please plan to join at least five minutes prior to the start of the event to ensure you are properly connected.

The related press release and presentation material will be posted on the respective corporate websites at approximately 5:45 a.m. EDT / 11:45 a.m. CEST / 5:45 p.m. CST on May 18, 2021 at the following links:

A recorded replay will be available in the News section of Stellantis.com after the event.

About Foxconn

Established in Taiwan in 1974, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., (“Foxconn”) (TPE: 2317) is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer. Foxconn is also the leading technological solution provider and it continuously leverages its expertise in software and hardware to integrate its unique manufacturing systems with emerging technologies. To learn more, visit www.honhai.com.

About FIH

A subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry and a leader in the worldwide mobile device industry, FIH offers vertically integrated, end-to-end design, development, and manufacturing services spanning handsets, mobile and wireless communication devices and consumer electronics products. Moving into the internet era, FIH leveraged its core strengths in hardware and software to enter the 5G, AI, IoT and IoV (Internet of Vehicle) fields, building a full internet and mobile ecosystem.

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.









For more information, contact:



Simon KAO: +886 917 266330 - simonmhkao@fih-foxconn.com

Jimmy HUANG: +866.2.2268.3466 - media@foxconn.com

Claudio D’AMICO: +39 334 7107828 - claudio.damico@stellantis.com

Karine DOUET: +33 6 61 64 03 83 - karine.douet@stellantis.com

Valérie GILLOT: +33 6 83 92 92 96 - valerie.gillot@stellantis.com

Shawn MORGAN: +1 248 760 2621 - shawn.morgan@stellantis.com

