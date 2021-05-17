Record date for share split in NIBE Industrier AB determined

English Swedish

The Annual General Meeting in NIBE Industrier AB (publ), held on 11 May 2021, resolved on a share split 4:1 of the company’s shares so that each existing share, irrespective of series, is divided into four shares of the same series. The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on the record date for the split. The Board of Directors has determined that the record date for the share split will be 26 May 2021.

The last day of trade in the NIBE share prior to the split is 24 May 2021. The first day of trade in the NIBE share after the split is 25 May 2021. This means that the share price as from and including 25 May 2021 will reflect the effect of the split. Through the share split the total number of shares in the company increases to 2,016,066,488 of which 233,130,360 are shares of Series A and 1,782,936,128 are shares of Series B.

As a result of the split, the shares in NIBE will as from and including 25 May 2021 change ISIN codes. The new ISIN code for the Series A share is SE0015988001 and the new ISIN code for the Series B share is SE0015988019. The split of the company’s shares occurs automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action.

For more information: Gerteric Lindquist, CEO and Hans Backman, CFO; +46 (0) 433-27 30 00

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is required to disclose the information in this press release under Nasdaq Stockholm’s regulations for issuers. This information was submitted by the contact persons above for publication on 17 May 2021 at 08.30 CET.





NIBE Group – a global Group with companies and a presence worldwide NIBE Group is a global organisation that contributes to a lower carbon footprint and better utilisation of energy. In our three business areas – Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves – we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of environmentally-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the province of Småland nearly 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 18,700 (17,000) employees and a global presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for responsible business operation. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just over SEK 27 (25) billion in 2020.

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

Attachment