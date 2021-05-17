Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Juhani Elomaa

| Source: Taaleri Oyj Taaleri Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        17 MAY 2021 AT 10:00 (EEST)

Taaleri PlcManagers’ transactions Juhani Elomaa

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Elomaa, Juhani

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210514105434_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 11.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 11.00 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com