English Finnish Swedish

Company announcement, Helsinki, 17 May 2021 at 10 AM (EEST)

Registration of the reduced quantity of shares in Nexstim Plc (the first phase)

The Annual General Meeting of Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) (“Nexstim” or “Company”), resolved on 11 May 2021 to reduce the quantity of Nexstim's shares without reducing share capital by way of issuing new shares and by redemption of Company's own shares, in such a way that each current 100 shares of the Company shall correspond to one share of the Company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of Company's shares are completed.

Pursuant to the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company on 14 May 2021 regarding issue of new shares, redemption of own shares and annulment of own shares as set forth in the Company announcement dated 14 May 2021, the new total number of the Company's shares 6 643 389 has been registered within the Trade Register on Saturday 15 May 2021. Trading with the reduced number of the Company's shares has begun on Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm on 17 May 2021 with new ISIN code FI4000506811.

Helsinki, 17 May 2021

NEXSTIM PLC

The Board of Directors

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chairman

+358 9 2727 170

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (certified adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment