Ørsted appoints new COO

Ørsted has appointed Richard Hunter Chief Operating Officer (COO) and new member of the Executive Committee of Ørsted as of 1 June 2021. Richard Hunter comes from a position as President of Rail Control Solutions and Wayside in Bombardier Transportation.



The position is new, following a decision announced earlier this year to reorganise Ørsted to position for future growth. As COO, Richard Hunter will head Ørsted’s EPC & Operations for all of Ørsted except the Onshore business, which is organised in a separate business unit.

EPC & Operations is Ørsted’s EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) provider and operator of offshore wind farms as well as combined heat and power plants. The EPC organisation manages multiple large-scale offshore construction projects in parallel across the globe, while the Operations organisation manages 28 offshore wind farms in operation that supply carbon-free power to more than 18 million people worldwide as well as combined heat and power plants delivering green power and district heating in Denmark.

Richard Hunter has had a long career as executive leader within engineering, manufacturing, and operations in the global and UK-based railway industry, and, until recently, he was President of Bombardier Transportation’s global Rail Control Solutions and Wayside business. During his 17 years with Bombardier, Richard Hunter has held executive positions within engineering, manufacturing, and operations in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and he has led projects and product supply in more than 50 countries.

Mads Nipper, CEO and Group President, says:

“I’m truly excited to see Richard join the Executive Committee as our COO. Richard is a world-class executive and has the right set of skills to continue the development of EPC & Operations as a crucial part of our actions to create a world that runs entirely on green energy. Richard has a strong technical foundation in engineering, he has impressive international experience leading manufacturing, operations, and development across the globe, and last but not least, Richard has proven himself to have a strong commercial mindset delivering high value to the business and customers.”

Richard Hunter will be based in Gentofte in Denmark and work on a regular basis from Ørsted’s London office as well as from other locations worldwide.

Richard Hunter says:

“I really look forward to joining the team at Ørsted. Having worked for many years in businesses delivering the most environmentally friendly and sustainable forms of transportation, I’m honoured to take this role with one of the largest renewable energy companies in the world with a clear ambition to be a leader in the global energy transformation.”

Ørsted makes an effort to run inclusive recruitment processes involving candidates of different genders, ethnicities, and national backgrounds. The final selection process for the role of COO included several nationalities and female candidates.

About Richard Hunter:

Education:

BSc (Hons), Electrical & Electronic Engineering, University College London (1989)

Fellow, Institution of Mechanical Engineers, UK (2008)

Fellow, Institution of Engineering & Technology, UK (2007)





Professional experience:

Bombardier Transportation (2004-2021)

President, Rail Control Solution and Wayside, UK

Managing director, UK

President, Asia-Pacific, Thailand

President, Business Unit Asia, REA, Singapore

Land Transport Authority, Singapore (1996-2004)

Senior project manager, E&M

Senior Project Engineer

London Underground (1986-1996)

Communications Engineer & Assistant Supervising Engineer, Jubilee Line Extension





