Constellium Launches Proposed Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes Offering

PARIS, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (“Constellium” or the “Company”) announced today the commencement of a proposed private offering of approximately €300 million of euro denominated sustainability-linked senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Sustainability-Linked Notes”), subject to market and other conditions (the “Notes Offering”).



Constellium, as part of its sustainability strategy, has established sustainability performance targets to (1) reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity to equal or lower than 0.615 of CO 2 equivalent per metric ton of sales for the full year of 2025 and (2) increase its recycled aluminium input to equal to or higher than 685 thousand metric tons for the full year of 2026.

Constellium intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem, in accordance with the governing indenture, all of its outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), and to pay related fees and expenses. Concurrently with the launch of the Notes Offering, the Company called for redemption, subject to certain conditions, all of the outstanding Notes (the “Redemption”). There can be no assurance that Constellium will successfully complete the Notes Offering or the Redemption on the terms described herein or at all.

The Company expects the redemption date for the 2024 Notes to occur on June 16, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption price for the 2024 Notes is 100.958% of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2024 Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the Redemption Date. The Redemption is conditioned on the consummation of the Notes Offering.

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.

