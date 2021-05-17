Higher Education Professionals Share Tips for College Student Success Outside of the Classroom

Beverly Hills, California, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Higher education specialist Bakhtiyor Isoev released two new episodes of the Education & Empowerment Podcast. The episodes feature interviews with Jennifer Clinton, Ph.D., president and CEO of the nonprofit student exchange program Cultural Vistas in New York City, and Shakeer Abdullah, Ph.D., vice president of student affairs at Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia. In the just-released episodes, Drs. Clinton and Abdullah expand the definition of student success and discuss outside-of-the-classroom activities, such as studying abroad, that can enhance students’ college experience.

Student Success: It’s More than Just Grades

Both Drs. Clinton and Abdullah contend that student success includes more than earning top marks.

Dr. Clinton says that college is an excellent time for students to pursue hands-on learning opportunities, such as interning, volunteering, or working a summer job. Unfortunately, Dr. Clinton comments, the prohibitive cost of higher education in the United States can damper students’ desire to pursue a wide variety of extracurricular experiences, as they feel extreme pressure to only take up opportunities that can directly lead to post-graduation jobs.

In addition to taking advantage of intern, work, and volunteer opportunities during college, Dr. Abdullah says that students should understand that college is an excellent time to build lifelong friendships, master self-regulation skills, and develop confidence.

“Student success is so many different things,” Dr. Abdullah says.

He points out that student success even includes acquiring multicultural competence, or the ability to understand, appreciate, and communicate with people from different backgrounds. At Clayton State University, where Dr. Abdullah works, growing students’ multicultural competence is a priority. The university sponsors training and holds speakers’ series to enhance the multicultural competence of both students and staff.

Listen to the full interview of Dr. Shakeer Abdullah with Bakhtiyor Isoev on 4stay.

Connecting Students with Global Experiences

As the leader of the international student and intern exchanges organization Cultural Vistas, Dr. Clinton understands the value that studying abroad gives learners, as well as a society writ large.

She states that students with experience living, studying, and working overseas are uniquely prepared to enter the modern workplace, which is becoming more and more globally connected.

Dr. Clinton further notes that students who have lived abroad tend to also develop “a commitment to help solve the world’s most pressing challenges.”

Listen to the full interview of Dr. Jennifer Clinton with Bakhtiyor Isoev on 4stay.

About: The Education & Empowerment Podcast explores success and advancement through education by interviewing today's top leaders in the fields of education, business and technology.

