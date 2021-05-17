Applied Maintains Strong Ranking Among Top Software Houses in 2021 Insurance Times eTrading Survey

Brighton, UK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems Europe today announced it has maintained its strong position and improved its overall rating in the category of broker management systems in the 2021 Insurance Times eTrading Survey. In this year’s Five Star Rating Report: eTrading, 850 independent brokers rated the broker management system they use daily with five stars being the highest score possible. Year over year, the software house improved its score in most categories including usability & trading ease, system reliability, client management tools & support, and range & breadth of products.

Brokers noted in the survey that Applied’s broker management system enables high performance in eTrading through an “easier method of communication with insurers/more accessible telephone numbers” and “good CRM tools.” One broker also noted, “Applied is the one to watch and will disrupt the market.”

“We’re delighted that our continued investment in our technology and services is being recognised by our clients,” said Dave Chapman, sales director, Applied Systems Europe. “This investment, along with the continued addition of insurers to support broader commercial lines eTrading, confirms our commitment to providing the UK market with best of breed technology. The latest survey results demonstrate that we’re making positive steps forward.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.