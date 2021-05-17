2021 Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report: Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail & Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions and Demographics

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook): Spend Analysis by Digital/e-Gift Card, Retail & Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics - Jan 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card market in 2020 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2021.



The gift card industry in Poland has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.



Historically, the gift card market in Poland has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2016-2020. According to the publisher's Q4 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in the country is expected to grow by 11.7% on annual basis to reach US$ 1478.1 million in 2021.



Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Poland remains strong. The gift card industry in Poland is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1322.9 million in 2020 to reach US$ 2099.0 million by 2025.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Poland. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.



Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:

Total gift market.

Gift cards

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty card

Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis

Open loop and closed loop

Consumer attitude and behaviour

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors (7 segments) to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Poland.

Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel - online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales.

Key Retailers Covered Include:

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Tesco Plc

Auchan Group SA

Eurocash SA

Dirk Rossmann KG

Metro AG

Carrefour SA

Euro-net Sp zoo

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Key Topics Covered:



1 Poland Total Gift Spend Analyzer



2 Poland Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer



3 Poland Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer



4 Poland Gift Card Spend Analyzer



5 Poland Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer



6 Poland Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type



7 Poland Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour



8 Poland Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer



9 Poland Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute



10 Poland Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion



11 Poland Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer



12 Poland Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute



13 Poland Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14 Poland Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size



15 Poland Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16 Poland Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel



17 Poland Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18 Poland Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



19 Poland Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



20 Poland Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eewol6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.