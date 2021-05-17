UAE Cyber Security Market Outlook to 2026, Featuring IBM Middle East FZ LLC, Microsoft Gulf FZ LLC , AWS Dubai, Juniper Networks Inc., CyberArk Software Inc. and Fortinet Inc.

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Cyber Security Market By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Others), By Solutions Type (Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Others), By Deployment Mode, By End Use Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE Cyber Security Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The UAE Cyber Security Market is driven by the increasing cyber threats across organizations. Additionally, an increasing need to protect important documents and data from various types of sophisticated and complex threats such as malwares, ransomwares, among others is further expected to propel the market.

Furthermore, technological advancements such as integrated security solutions and next generation security solutions along with increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, among others are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. However, the high cost of cyber security solutions has led to the decrease in adoption rates especially across SMEs. This is expected to negatively impact the market growth. A lack of awareness pertaining to internal threats within the organizations can further impede the market growth.



The major players operating in the UAE Cyber Security Market are IBM Middle East FZ LLC, UAE, Oracle Systems Limited, Microsoft Gulf FZ LLC (Microsoft Gulf), AWS Dubai, Juniper Networks, Cisco Middle East, UAE, Broadcom, UAE, Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk, Fortinet and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the UAE Cyber Security Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the UAE Cyber Security Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the UAE Cyber Security Market based on security type, solution type, deployment mode, end-user industry, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the UAE Cyber Security Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the UAE Cyber Security Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the UAE Cyber Security Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the UAE Cyber Security Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the UAE Cyber Security Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Cyber Security Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

5.4. Unmet needs



6. UAE Cyber Security Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Others)

6.2.2. By Solutions Type (Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Encryption & Decryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Firewall, Antivirus & Malware, Intrusion Detection/Prevention System, Infrastructure Security, Others)

6.2.3. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.4. By End Use Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Defense, Energy & Power, Retail, Healthcare and Others)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.3. Product Market Map



7. UAE Network Security Market Outlook



8. UAE Endpoint Security Market Outlook



9. UAE Application Security Market Outlook



10. UAE Cloud Security Market Outlook



11. UAE Content Security Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. UAE Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

IBM Middle East FZ LLC, UAE

Oracle Systems Limited

Microsoft Gulf FZ LLC (Microsoft Gulf)

AWS Dubai

Juniper Networks Inc.

Cisco Middle East, UAE

Broadcom, UAE

Palo Alto Networks UAE

CyberArk Software Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

17. Strategic Recommendations

