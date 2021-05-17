World Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) Market 2021-2030 with COVID-19 Impact Estimation

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI): 2021 World Market Outlook up to 2030 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for toluene diisocyanate.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of toluene diisocyanate

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing toluene diisocyanate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on toluene diisocyanate manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of toluene diisocyanate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Toluene diisocyanate market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

COVID-19 Impact Estimates

The report features the impact of continuing COVID-19 pandemic on the market

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report

The report presents possible scenarios of market development



Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION: TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE WORLD MARKET IN 2015-2020

3.1. World toluene diisocyanate capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World toluene diisocyanate production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Toluene diisocyanate consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Toluene diisocyanate global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Toluene diisocyanate prices



4. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE EUROPEAN MARKET ANALYSIS

Total capacity in Europe by country

Production in Europe by country

Manufacturers in Europe

Consumption in Europe

Export and import in Europe

5. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE ASIA PACIFIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Total capacity in Asia Pacific by country

Production in Asia Pacific by country

Manufacturers in Asia Pacific

Consumption in Asia Pacific

Export and import in Asia Pacific

6. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS

Total capacity in North America by country

Production in North America by country

Manufacturers in North America

Consumption in North America

Export and import in North America

7. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE LATIN AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS

Total capacity in Latin America by country

Production in Latin America by country

Manufacturers in Latin America

Consumption in Latin America

Export and import in Latin America

8. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Toluene diisocyanate capacity and production forecast up to 2030

Global production forecast

Projects

8.2. Toluene diisocyanate consumption forecast up to 2030

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

8.3. Toluene diisocyanate prices forecast up to 2030



9. KEY COMPANIES IN THE TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE MARKET WORLDWIDE



10. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



11. TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE END-USE SECTOR

11.1. Toluene diisocyanate consumption by application

11.2. Toluene diisocyanate downstream markets review and forecast

11.3. Toluene diisocyanate consumers





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rv6vki

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.