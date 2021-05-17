United States Personal Hygiene Nonwovens Market 2021: Historical Data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and Forecasts to 2024 and 2029

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Personal Hygiene Nonwovens Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the United States personal hygiene nonwovens industry, defined here to include materials made from fibers, filaments, and films, which are arranged into webs, batts, or sheets, then bonded together using mechanical, thermal, or chemical means.
For the purposes of this study, sales of composite nonwovens are broken down according to their constituent web types (e.g., sales of spunbond-meltblown-spunbond are reported in terms of its spunbond and meltblown contents).
Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts to 2024 and 2029 are provided for nonwovens production (total) and demand (by web formation process and by application) in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation). Total demand is also shown in square meters and in metric tons.
Totals for nonwovens presented in this study include nonwovens sold on the merchant market. Nonwoven goods used in captive production are not included in these data. In addition, the study discusses impacts for COVID-19, pricing trends, competitive products, as well as the global outlook for personal hygiene nonwovens.
Nonwovens are categorized by the web formation process used to produce the material:
- Spunmelt (spunbonded and meltblown)
- Carded
- Wetlaid
- Airlaid
Key application breakouts include:
- Infant diapers and training pants
- Adult incontinence products
- Feminine hygiene products
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Applications
- Infant Diapers & Training Pants
- Adult Incontinence Products
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Pricing Trends
- Competitive Products
- Global Outlook
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Retail Sales Trends for Diapers & Related Products
4. Web Formation Process
- Demand by Web Formation Process
- Spunmelt Nonwovens
- Spunbonded Nonwovens
- Meltblown Nonwovens
- Carded Nonwovens
- Wetlaid Nonwovens
- Airlaid Nonwovens
5. Suppliers
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Research & Development
6. Appendix
- Scope
- Definitions
- Study-Specific Methodology
- Sources
- Associations & Agencies
- Related Studies & Reports
- Macroeconomic Assumptions
- Economic Environment
- Demographic Trends
- Consumer Spending
- Manufacturers' Shipments
