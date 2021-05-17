United States Personal Hygiene Nonwovens Market 2021: Historical Data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and Forecasts to 2024 and 2029

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Personal Hygiene Nonwovens Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers the United States personal hygiene nonwovens industry, defined here to include materials made from fibers, filaments, and films, which are arranged into webs, batts, or sheets, then bonded together using mechanical, thermal, or chemical means.

For the purposes of this study, sales of composite nonwovens are broken down according to their constituent web types (e.g., sales of spunbond-meltblown-spunbond are reported in terms of its spunbond and meltblown contents).

Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts to 2024 and 2029 are provided for nonwovens production (total) and demand (by web formation process and by application) in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation). Total demand is also shown in square meters and in metric tons.

Totals for nonwovens presented in this study include nonwovens sold on the merchant market. Nonwoven goods used in captive production are not included in these data. In addition, the study discusses impacts for COVID-19, pricing trends, competitive products, as well as the global outlook for personal hygiene nonwovens.

Nonwovens are categorized by the web formation process used to produce the material:

Spunmelt (spunbonded and meltblown)

Carded

Wetlaid

Airlaid

Key application breakouts include:

Infant diapers and training pants

Adult incontinence products

Feminine hygiene products

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Applications

Infant Diapers & Training Pants

Adult Incontinence Products

Feminine Hygiene Products

Pricing Trends

Competitive Products

Global Outlook

Sustainability Initiatives

Retail Sales Trends for Diapers & Related Products

4. Web Formation Process

Demand by Web Formation Process

Spunmelt Nonwovens

Spunbonded Nonwovens

Meltblown Nonwovens

Carded Nonwovens

Wetlaid Nonwovens

Airlaid Nonwovens

5. Suppliers

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

Research & Development

6. Appendix

Scope

Definitions

Study-Specific Methodology

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Related Studies & Reports

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Economic Environment

Demographic Trends

Consumer Spending

Manufacturers' Shipments

