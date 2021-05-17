United States Passenger Cruises & Ferries Market Report 2021: Ocean Cruises, Coastal and Great Lakes Cruises and Ferries, and Inland Waterway Cruises and Ferries

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Passenger Cruises & Ferries Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 revenues for US passenger cruises and ferries for employer and non-employer firms in nominal dollars. Total revenues are segmented by establishment type in terms of: ocean cruises, coastal and Great Lakes cruises and ferries, and inland waterway cruises and ferries.

To illustrate historical trends, total revenues and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

The scope of this report includes the revenues of for-hire ferries. Captive ferries (i.e., businesses that maintain their own boats or ships to transport company employees) are excluded. Also excluded are riverboat casinos, and scenic and sightseeing water transportation services.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Highlights

2. Market Environment

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Recreation Services Spending Trends

Ocean Cruise Revenues by Source

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

3. Establishment Segmentation & Forecasts

Ocean Cruises

Coastal & Great Lakes Cruises & Ferries

Inland Waterway Cruises & Ferries

4. Industry Structure

Industry Characteristics

Market Share

5. About this Report

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zg45pg