United States Outdoor Lighting Fixtures Market 2021: Area Lighting, Floodlighting, Outdoor PAR Lampholders, Roadway Lighting, & Other Outdoor Lighting

This study analyzes US markets for general purpose outdoor lighting fixtures. This includes lighting fixtures installed outside residential buildings, commercial structures, as well as in nonbuilding applications such as roadways and bridges.

Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are provided for lighting fixture demand at the manufacturer's level in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).

Demand is broken out by product:

Area lighting Site Large area Building-mounted

Floodlighting

Outdoor PAR lampholders

Roadway lighting

Other outdoor lighting (e.g., spotlighting, non-roadway high-mast lighting)

In addition, demand is discussed in terms of light source:

LED (lamps and LED-integrated fixtures

high-intensity discharge (HID) lighting

incandescent, halogen, and other lighting

Finally, demand can be segmented by market:

Residential buildings

Commercial buildings

Roadway, bridges, and utilities

Excluded from the scope of the study are fixtures for indicator/signal lights and other special purpose lighting, as well as replaceable light sources (i.e., light bulbs). Automotive lighting fixtures are also excluded.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

3. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Supply & Demand

Demand by Market

Demand by Light Source

Pricing Trends

5. Products

Demand by Product

Area Lighting

Flood & Security Lights

Roadway Lighting

Spotlighting & Other Outdoor Lighting Fixtures

6. Key Suppliers & Market Share

Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

7. Appendix

Scope

Definitions

Study-Specific Methodology

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Related Studies & Reports

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Economic Environment

Demographics

Consumer Spending

Building Construction

Residential Building Construction

Residential Improvements & Repairs

Housing Completions

Housing Stock

Commercial Building Construction

Commercial Building Improvements & Repairs

Nonbuilding Construction Expenditures

Manufacturers' Shipments

Highway Spending

