United States Outdoor Lighting Fixtures Market 2021: Area Lighting, Floodlighting, Outdoor PAR Lampholders, Roadway Lighting, & Other Outdoor Lighting

This study analyzes US markets for general purpose outdoor lighting fixtures. This includes lighting fixtures installed outside residential buildings, commercial structures, as well as in nonbuilding applications such as roadways and bridges.
Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are provided for lighting fixture demand at the manufacturer's level in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).
Demand is broken out by product:
- Area lighting
- Site
- Large area
- Building-mounted
- Floodlighting
- Outdoor PAR lampholders
- Roadway lighting
- Other outdoor lighting (e.g., spotlighting, non-roadway high-mast lighting)
In addition, demand is discussed in terms of light source:
- LED (lamps and LED-integrated fixtures
- high-intensity discharge (HID) lighting
- incandescent, halogen, and other lighting
Finally, demand can be segmented by market:
- Residential buildings
- Commercial buildings
- Roadway, bridges, and utilities
Excluded from the scope of the study are fixtures for indicator/signal lights and other special purpose lighting, as well as replaceable light sources (i.e., light bulbs). Automotive lighting fixtures are also excluded.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
3. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
4. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Supply & Demand
- Demand by Market
- Demand by Light Source
- Pricing Trends
5. Products
- Demand by Product
- Area Lighting
- Flood & Security Lights
- Roadway Lighting
- Spotlighting & Other Outdoor Lighting Fixtures
6. Key Suppliers & Market Share
- Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
7. Appendix
- Scope
- Definitions
- Study-Specific Methodology
- Sources
- Associations & Agencies
- Related Studies & Reports
- Macroeconomic Assumptions
- Economic Environment
- Demographics
- Consumer Spending
- Building Construction
- Residential Building Construction
- Residential Improvements & Repairs
- Housing Completions
- Housing Stock
- Commercial Building Construction
- Commercial Building Improvements & Repairs
- Nonbuilding Construction Expenditures
- Manufacturers' Shipments
- Highway Spending
