Invitation to AGM webinar and start of the voting period

AS Tallinna Sadam invites interested parties to participate in a webinar tomorrow, on 18 May at 13.00 (Estonian time, GMT+3), where chairman of the supervisory board Aare Tark, chairman of the management board Valdo Kalm and member of the management board / CFO Marko Raid will summarize 2020, present the content of AGM draft resolutions and answer questions.

Anyone can take part in the webinar via the Port of Tallinn's youtube channel or via Facebook. Questions can be asked from the speakers by sending them to the e-mail investor@ts.ee in advance at the latest by beginning of the webinar or during the webinar in writing via the slido application – app code #portoftallinn or use the link in the comments section of the webinar video. The webinar will be held in Estonian with simultaneous translation into English. Link to Estonian language webinar is here and the link to webinar with simultaneous translation into English is here .

Voting of shareholders' resolutions will begin tomorrow, 18 May and will last until 24 May (inclusive). The list of shareholders entitled to vote will be fixed today, 17 May, as of the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Presentations of the webinar, voting procedure, voting ballot and other materials of the general meeting can be found on the website of Tallinna Sadam: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/agm/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.