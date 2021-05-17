Global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market size to reach USD 68.9 billion mark by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible industry experts, global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market was worth USD 41.3 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 68.9 billion to register at a 6.6% CAGR during 2020-2027, subsequently accounting for USD 68.9 billion by the end of the study period.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has curtailed the global economy, thwarting industry expansion as well as profit generation by disrupting the overall supply chain. Thus, the detailed investigation of this research report aims to respond to all possible contingencies while parallelly suggesting effective business strategies for stakeholders to stay strong in the domain.

Ongoing technological advancements in the business domain coupled with mounting volumes of production and sales of commercial vehicles as well as passenger cars are augmenting the global automotive electronic control unit market size.

For the record, electronic control units, also known as electronic control modules (ECM), are a type of embedded system integrated in automotive electronics. These systems are responsible for regulating multiple electrical systems in vehicles and manage a wide range of functionalities such as engine and power steering control, keyless entry, power windows, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) among others.

An automotive electronic control unit is also capable of controlling passive as well as fundamentally active safety features such as airbags and automatic emergency braking, which in turn is impelling the product adoption. Moreover, rapid development in the automotive electronics vertical along with implementation of stringent government regulations regarding occupant safety are stimulating global automotive electronic control unit industry outlook.

On the contrary, intricate design complexities and high costs associated with repair work of ECUs could restrain the industry expansion during the analysis timeframe.

Outlining market segmentations

Speaking of technology landscape, global automotive electronic control unit market is categorized into power steering system, engine management system, climate control system, transmission control system, antilock braking system, and others.

Based on application spectrum, the industry vertical is fragmented into commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and utility vehicles among others.

Regional outlook

From a geographical frame of reference, the industry is split into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Among these, Asia-Pacific accounts for a significant portion of the global automotive electronic control unit market share and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over 2020-2027. Factors such as favorable government initiatives, high concentration of vendors and manufacturers, mounting volumes of production of luxury cars as well as passenger vehicles, and implementation of stringent passenger safety regulations in India and China are emerging as remunerative factors for the regional market growth.

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market by Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Transmission Control System

Climate Control System

Antilock Braking System

Power Steering System

Engine Management System

Others

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Passenger Cars

Utility Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Spain

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Australia

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Pektron Group Limited

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Panasonic Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Lear Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

