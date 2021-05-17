United States Melon Market Report 2021: Market will be US$ 977.30 Million by 2027, from $929.33 Million in 2020

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Melon Market by Types, Production, Import, Export, Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Melon Market is estimated to grow with a modest CAGR of 0.72% over the forecast period and reach US$ 977.30 Million by 2027.

The United States is one of the leaders in consuming and production of Melon across the globe.

Melons are moderate in calories and fat, but they are also massive in essential vitamins and minerals, and water content. A fresh watermelon, cantaloupe, and Honeydew accommodate up to 90 percent water, making them some of the most thirst-quenching beverage around.



According to the report, in 2018, the average American consumed 13 kg of Melon each year. In contrast, per USDA-ESMIS, the per capita consumption of cantaloupe and honeydew melon was 31.3 and 0.75 kg in 2017. The products covered in the report are Melons (Watermelon, Cantaloupe and Honeydew). The United States melon market size was valued at US$ 929.33 Million in 2020.



Health Benefits of Melon



Watermelons are identified by its bright colour, which makes it gaze tempting and adds nutritional value. It can also help prevent cell damage, prevent several types of cancer, and boost cardiovascular health.



Cantaloupe has some crucial health benefits of delicious melon which help to maintain healthy eye function, healthy growth and prolongation of cells within the body, necessary for healthy teeth, skin, bone, and mucous membranes



Honeydew supplies natural sugars that will pursue to fuel cells throughout the day. It is also low in fat and holds several vital vitamins and minerals.



The report imparts an in-depth analysis of the melon market in the United States. It presents melon's (Watermelon, Cantaloupe and Honeydew) Market Share, Volume Share, Consumption, Domestic Production, Exports and Imports latest data. The report also shows the key market player's allowing them to recognize the key drivers and restraints. One can find here a deliberate study of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts speak how the market will be changed in the medium term. The prophecy reveals market prospects up to 2027.



This is a must-buy report to get the full picture of the United States melon market. This report mapped out manufacturers, distributors, importers, wholesalers, investors, consultants, and advisors.

The primary significant reasons that will create readers attraction towards the report are:

The data in the report will help the readers find more profound insights into current market developments

Give a clear picture to assess future market prospects

Enable the readers to adjust their marketing strategy

The readers can take advantage of the latest data to teach the market research information for their work

Will pave the way for the discovery of vital success factors affecting the market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Melon Analysis

5.1 Market

5.2 Production

5.3 Import

5.4 Export



6. Share Analysis - By Types

6.1 Market Share

6.2 Production Share

6.3 Import Share

6.4 Export Share



7. United States Melon Market - By Types

7.1 Water Melon

7.2 Cantaloupe

7.3 Honeydew



8. United States Watermelon - Volume Analysis

8.1 Production

8.2 Imports

8.3 Exports



9. United States Cantaloupe - Volume Analysis

9.1 Production

9.2 Imports

9.3 Exports



10. United States Honeydew - Volume Analysis

10.1 Production



11. Company Analysis

11.1 Nestle SA

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Recent Developments

11.1.3 Revenues

11.2 North America Beverages (Owned by PepsiCo)

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Recent Developments

11.2.3 Revenues

11.3 Cargill

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Recent Developments

11.3.3 Revenues

11.4 Tate & Lyle

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Recent Developments

11.4.3 Revenues

11.5 Ingredion

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Recent Developments

11.5.3 Revenues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9nlro