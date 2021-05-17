English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

17 May 2021 at 12.30 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc considers issuance of Additional Tier 1 Notes

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR SUCH OTHER COUNTRIES OR OTHERWISE IN SUCH CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Aktia Bank Plc (“Aktia”) is considering the issuance of Additional Tier 1 unsecured fixed to fixed rate notes (the “Notes”). The Notes are perpetual and Aktia may use its right to redeem or purchase the Notes, subject to certain conditions, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. The target size of the issue of the Notes is approximately EUR 60 million. The issue of the Notes is expected to take place in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The Notes are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service.

Nordea Bank Abp acts as the sole structuring advisor for the issue of the Notes. Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Bank Abp act as joint lead managers for the issue of the Notes.

Further information:

Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. +358 10 247 6236

Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 10 247 7211

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 930 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2020 amounted to EUR 10.4 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 10.6 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute an offer of Notes to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the Notes. Consequently, this communication is addressed to and directed only at persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where provisions of section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as amended, do not apply and are solely directed at persons in the United Kingdom who (a) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (b) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or other persons to whom they may be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). This release is directed only at relevant persons and any person who is not a relevant person must not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.