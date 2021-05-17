Worldwide Food Processing Ingredients Industry to 2028 - Increasing Demand for Processed Foods Drives Growth

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Processing Ingredients Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type, By Form, By Source, By Application, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing preference for clean label products leading to high demand for natural ingredients-based processed foods, and increasing consumption of confectionary and bakery foods and various beverages are key factors driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 47.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends - Technological advancements by major manufacturers such as spinning cone column and reverse osmosis



The global food processing ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 75.56 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Global market revenue growth is expected to be majorly driven by factors including increasing number of gymnasts and sportspersons and shifting preference for healthy products. Industry analysis are indicative that rising preference for superior quality of food products and rising awareness regarding benefits of consuming processed foods are other key factors expected to drive market growth. Food processing ingredients enable flavor enhancement of foods and beverages, simultaneously maintaining nutritional value of food and beverages.



Fluctuating cost of certain raw materials and easy availability of substitutes by local players could hamper market growth. Moreover, increasing health-consciousness among consumers and possible ill-effects of over-consumption of processed foods could restrain market growth to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the type segments, the proteins segment accounted for major revenue share of 26.5% in 2020, due to increasing consumption of protein-rich and antioxidant products by health conscious consumers, and inclination towards health and fitness activities.

Among the form segments, the dry form segment accounted for major share in 2020 in terms of revenue, due to longer shelf life of dry form of ingredients, and easily convertible of dry form into liquid form when required.

Among the source segments, the natural source segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 in terms of revenue.

Among the application segments, the bakery and confectionery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global food processing ingredients market in 2020.

Among the regional markets, the Europe market accounted for largest share in 2020 in terms of revenue, due to well-established food industry, high consumption of confectionary and bakery products and large number of alcohol consuming people in countries in the region.

The Asia Pacific market size was USD 11.02 Billion in 2020, and is expected to account for considerably high revenue share during the forecast period, due to increasing per capita income, sifting preference towards processed food products owing to hectic work-life, and need for ready-to-eat nutritional foods.

Key players profiled in the report include Tate & Lyle PLC, Kerry Group, Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dupont, Associated British Foods PLC, Arla Foods, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and Nexira. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Food Processing Ingredients Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of all the major players in the Food Processing Ingredients Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

