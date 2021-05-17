A Change in QPR Software's Executive Management Team

QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE May 17, 2021 at 1.00 p.m.
Changes board/management/auditors
QPR Software's acting CFO Päivi Vahvelainen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Management Team as of June 1, 2021.
Päivi Vahvelainen has previously worked as QPR Software's CFO in 2008 – 2013 and 2014-2015. In addition, she has served as CFO in Holiday Club Resorts and held several financial management leadership positions in Sonera Oyj, Oy Gustav Paulig Ab and Sanitec Oyj.
