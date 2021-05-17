Asia pacific antiviral drugs market size to amass USD 7.2 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, Asia Pacific antiviral drugs market size is estimated to accumulate USD 7.2 billion by the year 2027, showcasing substantial growth. Exceptional increase in Covid-19 cases in China, India, and Australia, leading to rising hospitalization is the primary factor driving the market growth in APAC. Reportedly, around 25 million people in Asia were tested positive until mid-March 2021.

Moreover, the report encompasses a comparative study of bygone trends and present developments for the prediction of the industry expansion over 2021-2027. Lastly, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is elaborated in the document to understand the commotions caused in the market sphere and enable stakeholders to take informed decisions.

Moreover, prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in instances of hospital-acquired infections, coupled with rising awareness related to treatment therapies are bolstering the demand for antiviral drugs in Asia pacific region. As stated by WHO, in China, over 87 million people chronic hepatitis B virus carriers. As reported by Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, over 400 people were ascertained to be HIV positive each day. As per WHO, in China over 1.25 million were infected with HIV in 2018.

Additionally, favorable governmental policies & initiatives, alongside infrastructural development are further augmenting the market outlook. In India, in April 2017, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare introduced a test-and-treat policy for HIV treatment.

Although, rising geriatric population with high susceptibility to infections, and HIV treatment product pipeline displays lucrative opportunities, but high cost of HIV as well as Hepatitis treatment, and drug resistance scenario will hamper the growth of Asia Pacific antiviral drugs industry.

Overview of market segmentations:

Based on types, Asia Pacific antiviral drug market is segmented into branded and generic. The report cites that generic segment was worth USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is poised to grow further owing to rising consumer awareness about presence of generic drugs.

Speaking of age group, the marketplace is divided into pediatric, adult, and geriatric, wherein the adult segment accounted for 30% market share in 2020.

On the basis of indication, the industry is classified into HIV/AIDS, influenza, herpes simplex virus, hepatitis, and coronavirus infection among others. Of these, APAC antiviral drugs market share from HIV/AIDS segment was USD 3.2 billion in 2020, owing to rising cognizance of HIV treatment therapies.

Moving on to drug class, the market is fragmented into DNA polymerase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, and neuraminidase inhibitors including others. While proteases inhibitors segment accounted for 18% industry share in 2020, reserve transcriptase inhibitors segment held 40% share in the same year.

Regional outlook:

As per expert verbatim, India antiviral drug market valuation is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2027, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure. Similarly, China held a market share of 16% in 2020 and is reckoned to grow modestly through 2027, attributable to inflowing funding for research & development and enhancement of health infrastructure.

Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Branded

Generic





Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Market by Age Group (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric





Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Market by Indication (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

HIV/AIDS

Influenza

Herpes Simplex Virus

Hepatitis

Coronavirus Infection

others





Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Market by Drug Class (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

DNA polymerase inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

Others





Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Australia





Asia Pacific Antiviral Drugs Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Viatris Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Bristol Myers Squibb

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Forecast assumptions

1.3 Data sources

1.3.1 Secondary

1.3.1.1 Paid sources

1.3.1.2 Unpaid sources

1.3.2 Primary

Chapter 2 Market Summary

2.1 Asia Pacific anti-viral drugs industry summary, 2016 - 2027

2.1.1 Country trends

2.1.2 Drug class trends

2.1.3 Indication trends

2.1.4 Type trends

2.1.5 Age group trends

Chapter 3 Market Analysis

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry outlook, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

3.3 Major factor analysis

3.4 Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the industry

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 Competitive review, 2020

3.7 PEST analysis

Chapter 4 Asia Pacific Anti-viral Drugs Market, By Drug Class

4.1 Market trends

4.2 DNA polymerase inhibitors

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3 Reverse transcriptase inhibitors

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4 Protease inhibitors

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.5 Neuraminidase inhibitors

4.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Anti-viral Drugs Market, By Indication

5.1 Market trends

5.2 Influenza

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3 HIV/AIDS

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4 Hepatitis

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5 Herpes Simplex Virus

Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Anti-viral Drugs Market, By Type

6.1 Market trends

6.2 Branded

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3 Generic

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Anti-viral Drugs Market, By Age Group

7.1 Market trends

7.2 Adult

7.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3 Pediatric

7.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4 Geriatric

7.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Anti-viral Drugs Market, By Country





