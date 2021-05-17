Global Ethernet Adapter Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Broadcom, Intel and Belkin International Among Others

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethernet Adapter Market - Analysis By Type (Internal, External), Bandwidth Type, Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ethernet Adapter Market, valued at USD 2575.71 Million in the year 2020, has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of rapid growth in data centres, increasing adoption of 5G and IoT and increasing demand in enterprises. Additionally, increasing Internet penetration, adoption of high-speed Internet will drive the market value in the near future.

Among the Type in this market (internal and external), the Internal type of Ethernet Adapter occupies a large segment globally due to the inbuilt availability of internal cards but is expected to grow slowly in the forecast period. However, the increasing demand of external Ethernet adapters, especially among high-speed internet users, will drive the market.

Among the Bandwidth Type in the market (Ethernet, Fast Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet), Android is the large segment globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The high number of android mobile users especially among developing countries will drive the market.

Among the Application of the market (Data Centre, Consumer Applications, Electronics System and Others), Data Centre holds large share in market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest applications of the market due to the high demand of higher bandwidth ethernet in data centre as well as the rising demand of Hyper scale data centre that will keep driving the market in future.

The APAC region is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The rising smartphone users and increasing internet penetration in APAC countries and rising demand of new technologies like IoT, 5G, AI, ML, is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the market by value.

The report analyses the market by type (Internal and external).

The report analyses the market by bandwidth (Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet).

The report analyses the market by application (Data Centre, Consumer Applications, Electronics System, Others).

The market has been analysed by region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Bandwidth Type and By Application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Allied Telesis, Intel, Mellanox, Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Lenovo, Belkin, Realtek, Texas Instruments and Xilinx.

The report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The report presents the analysis of the market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Ethernet Adapter Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Ethernet Adapter Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ethernet Adapter Market

4.3 Global Economic and Industrial Statistics

5. Global Ethernet Adapter Market Segmentation - By Type, By Bandwidth Type, By Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Ethernet Adapter Market: By Type

5.1.1 Internal - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 External - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Ethernet Adapter Market: By Bandwidth Type

5.2.1 Ethernet - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Fast Ethernet - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 Gigabit Ethernet - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Ethernet Adapter Market: By Application

5.3.1 Data Center - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.2 Consumer Applications - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.3 Electronics System - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Ethernet Adapter Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Ethernet Adapter Market: By Region

7. Americas Ethernet Adapter Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8. Europe Ethernet Adapter Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9. Asia Pacific Ethernet Adapter Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10. Global Ethernet Adapter Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Ethernet Adapter Market - By Type, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Ethernet Adapter Market - By Bandwidth Type, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Ethernet Adapter Market - By Application, 2026

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Ethernet Adapter Market - by Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Market Share Analysis

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Broadcom

13.2 Allied Telesis

13.3 Mellanox

13.4 Intel

13.5 Belkin International

13.6 Lenovo

13.7 Marvell Technology

13.8 Realtek

13.9 Texas Instruments

13.10 Xilinx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mpd2jw