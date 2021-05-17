Zomedica Hires Vice President Business Development to Lead Acquisition and Licensing Efforts

Former Elanco Animal Health, Johnson & Johnson, Intuitive Surgical, and Enteromedics Business Development Executive Joins Team to Support Growth Opportunities



ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, announced that it has hired a Vice President Business Development to lead its acquisition and licensing efforts.

“As disclosed in our first quarter financials, Zomedica had a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately $276.6 million as of March 31, 2021,” commented Robert Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica. “To complement our TRUFORMA® product platform and to accelerate the growth of Zomedica overall, we intend to opportunistically invest to expand our product offerings, technologies, and product development efforts. This will be a selective process, focused on expanding Zomedica’s capability to be a valued partner to the veterinary clinic by bringing novel and valuable offerings that enhance both animal and practice health.”

To support Zomedica’s product and technology expansion efforts, Greg Blair has joined the Company as Vice President Business Development, becoming a member of the senior executive team reporting to Mr. Cohen. Mr. Blair comes to Zomedica after six successful years of increasing responsibility for business development at Elanco Animal Health (formerly a division of Eli Lilly), completing more than 40 transactions for that organization. Prior to that time, he had a successful career in business development, marketing and product development at a series of human medical device companies including Johnson & Johnson, Intuitive Surgical, and Enteromedics. Mr. Blair received a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University, and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. “Greg has the exact combination of industry knowledge, transactional experience, unlimited energy, and commitment to excellence needed to help bring Zomedica to the next level. I look forward to working with him on the critical and exciting projects for which he will be responsible,” commented Mr. Cohen.

Separately, the Company announced that Dr. Stephanie Morley will be leaving Zomedica. “As part of the original founding team who created the vision of Zomedica, Dr. Morley’s accomplishments on behalf of the Company are numerous and significant. All of us at Zomedica are appreciative of her efforts and wish her the very best as she continues to expand her horizons. I am pleased that Stephanie will continue to work with us as a consultant to provide her valuable insights as we move forward,” commented Mr. Cohen. “I had a vision of establishing a veterinarian-focused company and bringing innovations to the pet health industry in parallel to their entrance into the human medical field,” said Dr. Morley. “I feel a great sense of accomplishment now that TRUFORMA® is commercially available, and I look forward to its continued growth and success.”

For additional information regarding TRUFORMA®, please click on the TRUFORMA® tab at the top of the home page on the Zomedica website (www.zomedica.com).

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for dogs and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica’s mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

