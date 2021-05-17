Emerson Reid Acquires May Insurance Services

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Reid LLC, a leading employee benefits wholesale general agent, today announced the acquisition of Columbus, Ohio-based employee benefits services firm, May Insurance Services, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the new partnership, May Insurance President, John May stated: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with Emerson Reid. Our combined resources and expertise allow us to continue providing world class sales support and service to all our broker partners and clients. Since 1990, our agency has remained focused on delivering innovative product and service solutions while cultivating strong, long-term relationships. The access that our broker partners will now have to Emerson Reid’s technology and specialized resources will elevate our competitive advantage and provide new product opportunities in our market.”



Emerson Reid President, George Rosiak shared: “We are pleased to welcome John and the talented professionals from May Insurance to the Emerson Reid team. This partnership further strengthens Emerson Reid’s expertise and footprint by establishing a dedicated office presence in central Ohio. Through the alignment of our core business strategies and the synergies between both companies, I am confident this partnership will enable us to deliver unparalleled service and support to our broker partners for years to come.”



About Emerson Reid

Founded in 1974, Emerson Reid is a true wholesale general agent that has grown to over 325 employees in 12 offices. The company manages over $4.5 billion in insured premiums and more than 480,000 medical lives on behalf of their broker-partners. Its strategy is to differentiate brokers from their competition through the introduction of new and innovative programs while providing the tools, knowledge, and support necessary to expand and protect their business. For more information, visit www.emersonreid.com.

###