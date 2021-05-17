Digital and Card Payment Market in Europe 2021 Yearbook: Regulatory Oversight, Banking Sector Structure, Payment Services, Market Dynamics, Card Products, Card Issuing and Statistics

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital and Card Payment Yearbooks - European Yearbook 2020/2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Digital and Card Payment Yearbooks provide the latest data on the European and Eurasian payments markets at country and regional level including granular detail on Cards Issuing and Acquiring Statistics. They also show former trends and future direction of growth areas. Complementing the statistical data is an informed commentary on the figures and valuable insight into the issuers, acquirers, processors, banks' and new entrants/players for each country from a team with collectively 150 years of experience in the payments market.



The reports, now in their 20th edition, are recognised throughout the payments industry as the most authoritative source of strategic information on the European and Eurasian digital payment and card markets. They are based on in-depth primary research, conducted throughout 2020, with Financial Institutions, Central Banks, card issuers, acquirers and network organisations across the regions.



Each country report comprises the following sections:



Regulatory Oversight: An in-depth review of the governance and supporting bodies that regulate the Banking and Payments Industries per market.



Banking Sector Structure: Digital challenger banks, internet/mobile banking, Open API Standards, PSD2 and the Open Banking Mandate. Banking Structure, Market Infrastructure, Market Dynamics.



Payment Services: Including card types and brands, contactless cards, interchange fee arrangements, e-money and digital payments, account-based payments, advanced and cashless payments.



Market Dynamics & Initiatives: This section covers blockchain and cryptocurrencies, GDPR, RTS SCA, eIDAS and digital ID trends and biometrics.



Market size and Dynamics: This section gives statistical tables (five years plus Y-o-Y growth and 5Y CAGR) for card numbers, card transactions by number and value, ATM withdrawals and POS payments. All tables include key performance indicators (KPIs) to provide added data and insight. This section also gives further detail on leading card issuers, consumer finance card issuing and international money transfers:



Card Products: Prepaid cards, Debit cards, Charge cards, Credit cards.



Card Issuing: Cards brands issued, Contactless cards, Issuer processors, Major issuers



Card Statistics: Card numbers, Card Use, POS Payments, ATM withdrawals.



Card Acquiring: Merchant processors, Major acquirers, Detailed acquirer table, ATMs, ATM networks, POS terminals, POS networks.



The Appendix: This section lays out significant historical events per market in the banking sector from previous years and details former players in the market that had a significant impact on the market, including M&A activity.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4dp7p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.