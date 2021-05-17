Insights on the Insurance Brokerage Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Brokerage Market By Insurance Type and Brokerage Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An insurance broker is an intercessor who sells, asks, or negotiates for insurance policies on behalf of their clients with multiple insurers. An insurance broker is completely different from an insurance agent. It is advisable to consumers and business owners to go for insurance policies through broker rather than on own because brokers have the experience to guide their clients to the right policies with the proper level of coverage. Furthermore, digital platforms are being deployed by insurance brokerage firms for brand promotion and trust-building in a competitive market. Insurance brokers need to educate themselves about technology in order to essentially evolve their role as experts and trusted advisors who foresee and minimize risks. In this way insurance broker can play a balancing role between physical clients and digital technologies.



Increased demand for insurance policies, integration of IT & analytic solutions, and providing professional solutions and services are the major factors that drive the growth of the global insurance brokerage market. Moreover, direct purchases of insurance policies by customers and massive availability of alternative platforms for purchasing insurance policy hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, implementation of technologies in existing products and service lines and government initiatives regarding insurance policies are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.



The global insurance brokerage market is segmented on the basis of insurance type, brokerage type, and region. In terms of types, it is fragmented into life insurance and P&C insurance. Depending on brokerage type, it is bifurcated into retail brokerage and wholesale brokerage. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the insurance brokerage market report are Acrisure, LLC, Aon plc, Brown & Brown, Inc, Gallagher, HUB International Limited, Lockton companies, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., Truist Insurance Holdings, USI Insurance Services L.L.C, and Willis Towers Watson. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global insurance brokerage market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global insurance brokerage market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Key Benefits

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4: Insurance Brokerage Market by Insurance Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Life Insurance

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Property and Casualty Insurance

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Insurance Brokerage Market by Brokerage Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Retail Brokerage

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Wholesale Brokerage

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Insurance Brokerage Market by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.2.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.2.5. US

6.2.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.2.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.2.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.3.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.3.5. Germany

6.3.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.3.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.3.6. France

6.3.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.3.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.3.7. UK

6.3.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.3.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.3.8. Italy

6.3.8.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.3.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.3.9. Spain

6.3.9.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.3.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.3.10. Rest of Europe

6.3.10.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.3.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.4.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.4.5. China

6.4.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.4.6. Japan

6.4.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.4.7. India

6.4.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.4.8. Australia

6.4.8.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.4.9. South Korea

6.4.9.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.4.9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.4.10. Singapore

6.4.10.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.4.10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.4.11. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.11.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.4.11.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.5.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

6.5.5. Latin America

6.5.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.5.6. Middle East

6.5.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type

6.5.7. Africa

6.5.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insurance Type

6.5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Brokerage Type



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Acrisure LLC

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Key Executives

7.1.3. Company Snapshot

7.1.4. Operating Business Segments

7.1.5. Product Portfolio

7.1.6. Business Performance

7.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.2. Aon plc

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Key Executives

7.2.3. Company Snapshot

7.2.4. Operating Business Segments

7.2.5. Product Portfolio

7.2.6. Business Performance

7.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.3. Brown and Brown Inc

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Key Executives

7.3.3. Company Snapshot

7.3.4. Operating Business Segments

7.3.5. Product Portfolio

7.3.6. Business Performance

7.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.4. Gallagher

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Key Executives

7.4.3. Company Snapshot

7.4.4. Operating Business Segments

7.4.5. Product Portfolio

7.4.6. Business Performance

7.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.5. Hub International Limited

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Key Executives

7.5.3. Company Snapshot

7.5.4. Operating Business Segments

7.5.5. Product Portfolio

7.5.6. Business Performance

7.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. Lockton Companies

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Key Executives

7.6.3. Company Snapshot

7.6.4. Operating Business Segments

7.6.5. Product Portfolio

7.6.6. Business Performance

7.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.7. Marsh and Mclennan Companies Inc

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Key Executives

7.7.3. Company Snapshot

7.7.4. Operating Business Segments

7.7.5. Product Portfolio

7.7.6. Business Performance

7.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.8. Truist Insurance Holdings

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Key Executives

7.8.3. Company Snapshot

7.8.4. Operating Business Segments

7.8.5. Product Portfolio

7.8.6. Business Performance

7.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Usi Insurance Services LLC

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Key Executives

7.9.3. Company Snapshot

7.9.4. Operating Business Segments

7.9.5. Product Portfolio

7.9.6. Business Performance

7.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. Wills Towers Watson

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Key Executives

7.10.3. Company Snapshot

7.10.4. Operating Business Segments

7.10.5. Product Portfolio

7.10.6. Business Performance

7.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



