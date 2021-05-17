Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market (2020 to 2027) - by Ingredient, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Dietary Supplements Market by Ingredient, Application, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The liquid dietary supplements market accounted for $21,685.72 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $27,732.27 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.



Liquid dietary supplements are nutritional supplements that are available in fluid form. They are usually consumed to enhance body metabolism and reduce occurrences of lifestyle disorders. Liquid dietary supplements are largely used by consumers that are unable to consume dietary supplements in capsule, thick gel, and solid tablet forms.



According to the consumer survey of Council for Responsible Nutrition's (CRN), more than 70% women in the U.S. (around 113 million female consumers) prefer taking supplements on regular basis. The same survey reveals that top concerns for taking dietary supplements such as overall wellness accounts for 57%, bone health for 31% and healthy aging for 27%. Along with prominent shift of society toward preventive and healthier lifestyle, coupled with growth in consumers including children and aged population, choosing nutrition supplements in their daily routines are expected to propel growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market. However, fake product marketing and violation of regulations regarding label of products are anticipated to restrain growth of the liquid dietary supplements market.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as presence of major market players in this region, which are introducing quality products to capture maximum market share. In addition, government support for research & development and availability of funds for research fuel the market growth. Moreover, the U.S. is the target area for top players in the market, owing to high awareness regarding dietary supplements devices. However, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to emerge as lucrative areas with maximum growth potential, owing to investments in new inventions, general economic conditions, increase in number of athletes and sports professionals, increase in the economy, and rise in health risks and diseases, which can be controlled by consumption of dietary supplements.



The global liquid dietary supplements market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of ingredient, it is categorized into vitamins & minerals, botanical, proteins & amino acids and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into bone & joint health, heart health, immune health, sports nutrition, weight loss, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, health & beauty retail stores, drug stores, and online pharmacies & e-commerce sites. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



The key companies operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Herbalife International, Koninklijke DSM, BASF, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Amway, Glanbia, Liquid Health, Inc.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global liquid dietary supplements market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global liquid dietary supplements market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Player Positioning

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Impact Analysis

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Healthy Aging and Proactive Consumption of Nutritional Interventions

3.4.1.2. Rise in Adoption of Rtd (Ready-To-Drink) Dietary Supplements

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Stringent Rules and Regulations

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets

3.5. Impact of COVID-19 on Liquid Dietary Supplements Market



Chapter 4: Liquid Dietary Supplements Market, by Ingredient

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Vitamins & Minerals

4.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3. Botanical

4.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4. Proteins & Amino Acids

4.4.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region



Chapter 5: Liquid Dietary Supplements Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Bone & Joint Health

5.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Heart Health

5.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Immune Health

5.4.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Sports Nutrition

5.5.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.6. Weight Loss

5.6.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.7. Digestive Health

5.7.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

5.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Liquid Dietary Supplements Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Health and Beauty Retail Stores

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. DrU.S.ores

6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.5. Online Pharmacies and E-Commerce Sites

6.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Liquid Dietary Supplements Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Abbott Laboratories

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Operating Business Segments

8.1.4. Product Portfolio

8.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Bayer

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.3. Herbalife International

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Operating Business Segments

8.3.4. Product Portfolio

8.4. Koninklijke Dsm

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.4.5. Business Performance

8.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Basf

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Operating Business Segments

8.6.4. Product Portfolio

8.6.5. Business Performance

8.7. GlaxoSmithKline

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Operating Business Segments

8.7.4. Product Portfolio

8.7.5. Business Performance

8.8. Amway

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Operating Business Segments

8.8.4. Product Portfolio

8.8.5. Business Performance

8.9. Glanbia

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Operating Business Segments

8.9.4. Product Portfolio

8.10. Liquid Health, Inc.

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Operating Business Segments

8.10.4. Product Portfolio



