Nanotech Announces $635,000 Banknote LumaChrome Film Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces a $635,000 purchase order for LumaChrome™ colour-shifting film to be delivered this summer.



Nanotech is supplying its LumaChrome colour-shifting film to a partner for conversion into a security thread for a banknote application. This order marks over 20 consecutive years that the Company has delivered its LumaChrome film for security threads with this particular partner.

“Nanotech is one of the few suppliers in the world capable of producing such high-security colour-shifting films. We are honored to be the trusted supplier for this central bank,” said President and CEO Troy Bullock. “This order will be produced in our secure production facility in Thurso, Quebec.”

Nanotech specializes in designing, originating, recombining, and mass-producing anti-counterfeit films like LumaChrome. This anti-counterfeiting film is extremely durable, experiences virtually no degradation over the lifetime of the substrate and is readily converted into multiple application formats. Nanotech’s LumaChrome film employs a combination of layered thin film materials that create a crisp colour shift when the banknote viewing angle is changed. The film’s simplicity, durability, and impactful colour shift have made it a standard in document and currency authentication for over two decades.

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting foils for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented visual technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable optical effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate.

LiveOptik™ is a patented visual technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

