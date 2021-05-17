Company announcement No. 7



Extraordinary dividend of 6.54 DKK per share to be paid on May 20, 2021

Today, the Board of Directors of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has decided to declare an extraordinary dividend of EUR 116 million, or 6.54 DKK per share with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2021. The dividend will be paid on May 20, 2021.

The extraordinary dividend follows the completion of the divestment of Natural Colors to EQT and is equivalent to a normalized ordinary dividend for 2019/20, and consistent with the decision by the Annual General Meeting in November 2020 to not pay out an ordinary dividend at the time.





