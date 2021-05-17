Global Asthma Markets, Epidemiology and Patient Flow Report 2020-2035

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow - 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2021, provides Asthma epidemiology, demographics, and patient flow. The data is presented by Pharma G7 countries including the US, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Japan.



The research provides population data to characterize Asthma patients, history of the disease at the population level (Asthma prevalence, Asthma incidence) and at the clinical level (from diagnosis to treated patients). It also helps to identify patient sub-groups (age, gender, sub-groups) to understand targeted population for research and development, commercialization.



Research scope:

Asthma patient flow: Asthma prevalence, diagnosed, and drug-treated patients

Countries: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, G7 Countries

Demographics: Asthma patients by age group, gender

Forecast: Asthma epidemiology forecast to 2035

The data from this research will help executives:

Establish basis for Asthma market sizing, assessing market potential, and developing drug forecast models

Identify Asthma patients segments through age groups, gender, and disease sub-types

Develop Asthma population-based health management frameworks

Evaluate Asthma market opportunities, identify target patient population

Align marketing decisions with the Asthma target population

Communicate leadership and health authorities about your Asthma target patient population

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology

2. Asthma Patients Definition

3. US Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow

4. Germany Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow

5. France Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow

6. Italy Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow

7. Spain Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow

8. UK Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow

9. Europe Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow

10. Japan Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow

11. Global Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow



