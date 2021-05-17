Algernon Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive Feedback from U.S. FDA for Psychedelic Drug DMT Clinical Research Program for Stroke

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) announces it has received positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its plans to investigate AP-188 (“N,N-Dimethyltryptamine” or “DMT”), a known psychedelic compound that is part of the tryptamine family, as an adjunct to physical therapy in the rehabilitation of stroke.



In a Pre-IND request submitted March 16, 2021, Algernon sought direction from the FDA regarding the design and scope of the Company’s preclinical and early phase stroke clinical programs. The FDA is in agreement with the Company’s planned preclinical efficacy experiments and offered guidance with regards to supportive preclinical safety studies. In addition, the FDA provided valuable input into the design of the Company’s planned Phase 1 clinical trial, which will be conducted through Hammersmith Medicines Research in the UK, in Q4 2021.

“On February 1, 2021, Algernon announced that it was planning to be the first Company in the world to test DMT in human clinical trials for stroke, and that is an objective we are aggressively pursuing,” said Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals. ”While we will begin with investigating DMT as an adjunct to physical therapy in the rehabilitation of stroke patients, we are currently engaged in preclinical research that will inform us on our planned Phase 2 for ischemic stroke as well. Algernon will file an additional Pre-IND meeting request with the FDA for its planned ischemic stroke program when its preclinical research program is complete.”

Algernon has filed new provisional patents for new forms of DMT, in addition to formulation, dosage and method of use claims for ischemic stroke. The Company has also filed claims for combination therapy of DMT and Constraint Induced Movement Therapy.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates well-tolerated, already approved drugs, including naturally occurring compounds for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

604.398.4175 ext 701

info@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

investors@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.