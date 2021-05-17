iBio Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

BRYAN, Texas., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021.



“Our focus on strategy execution was reflected in our third quarter results as we advanced our second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, defended our intellectual property rights, and achieved strong year-over-year revenue growth while adding new development services clients,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “Also, more recently, we saw continued progress on new product and pipeline additions, including line extensions to our Bioanalytical Services offering, and a planned investment in the establishment of a new Drug Discovery team. Importantly, we believe that when our new discovery capabilities are installed, we will be able to more fully leverage the many ‘speed-to-clinic’ advantages conveyed by our proprietary FastPharming® System.”

Fiscal Third Quarter and Recent Business Developments:

Vaccines

In May 2021, iBio reported on development of IBIO-202, a subunit vaccine candidate that targets the nucleocapsid protein (“N protein”) of SARS-CoV-2. Using its FastPharming System, iBio has successfully expressed N protein antigens and has initiated both intramuscular and intranasal preclinical studies to evaluate antigen-adjuvant combinations that may provide strong T-cell memory and immune responses. Initial results are expected in early Q1 FY2022.

System, iBio has successfully expressed N protein antigens and has initiated both intramuscular and intranasal preclinical studies to evaluate antigen-adjuvant combinations that may provide strong T-cell memory and immune responses. Initial results are expected in early Q1 FY2022. The Company also announced that IBIO-201, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate combining antigens derived from the spike protein (“S protein”) fused with its patented LicKM™ Immunostimulator, had completed IND-enabling toxicology studies, with no adverse effects observed at low or high doses.

In support of approval for production of its lead animal health product candidate, IBIO-400, the Company submitted an “Outline of Production” and facility documentation to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for review.



Therapeutics

Today, iBio announced its plans to establish drug discovery capabilities in the San Diego, CA, area, with an initial focus upon monoclonal antibodies for use in oncology.

The Company continued pre-clinical development of IBIO-100, with initiation of IND-enabling studies expected in FY 2022.

Contract Development and Manufacturing (“CDMO”) Services

In May 2021, iBio announced that it concluded its lawsuit with Fraunhofer USA, Inc. (“Fraunhofer USA”) as described in full detail in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2021.



Today, iBio announced an expanded menu of Bioanalytical Services, including intact protein analysis, new proteomic assays and middle-down characterization for monoclonal antibodies. The Company’s Bioanalytical Services were previously available only to FastPharming Development and Manufacturing Services clients, but are now available to biologics developers using alternative protein expression systems.



Research & Bioprocess Products

iBio continues to make progress towards launching certain cytokines and growth factors as part of a new catalog of products for research and further manufacturing uses.



“We are excited about the advancement of a differentiated second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate,” said Mr. Isett. “Additionally, we are pleased with the protection of - and compensation for - our IP in plant-based biologics, as we further develop our FastPharming Technologies. Moreover, we continue to see increased demand from new and existing customers for our CDMO Services, even while we are in the midst of our transformation.”

With reference to the Company’s planned establishment of in-house drug discovery capabilities, Mr. Isett commented, “We believe that our investment in fast, translatable drug discovery activities will enable us to optimally leverage our FastPharming System to create a robust pipeline of truly innovative molecules and fast-followers, particularly in the field of oncology.”

Fiscal Third Quarter and Recent Corporate Developments:

Fiscal year to-date, iBio increased staffing by approximately 21% to 57 employees.

During the fiscal third quarter, iBio further strengthened its leadership team with the additions of Dr. Martin B. Brenner as Chief Scientific Officer and Mr. Robert M. Lutz as Chief Financial & Business Officer, effective January 18 and March 4, 2021, respectively.

“The key additions of Martin and Rob - along with the recruitment of many talented new employees to our R&D and Operations functions - reflect the ongoing rapid and successful transformation of iBio,” said Mr. Isett. “By further expanding the capabilities of our team this quarter, we delivered new pipeline candidates, new service products and continued to advance other key initiatives. Clearly, our ability to execute and deliver value to shareholders has been further elevated this quarter, and we expect that the investment in the new Drug Discovery Team will yield significant returns as we seek to make the FastPharming System the bioprocess platform-of-choice.”

Financial Results:

For the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, iBio reported revenues of approximately $0.8 million, an increase of $0.7 million from $0.1 million in the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020.

To further clarify the results of its operations for investors, from this quarter forward, iBio will include Cost of Goods Sold (“COGS”) and Gross Profit line items in its financial statements. For the three-months ended March 31, 2021, iBio reported COGS of approximately $0.5 million and gross profit of $0.3 million, compared to COGS of $0.1 million and gross profit that was not significant for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Since iBio’s revenue is currently derived from a small number of contracts, and revenue recognition from development and manufacturing services is generally subject to volatility due to timing, the Company expects that gross profit and gross profit percentage may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter.

R&D expenses for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 were approximately $2.2 million, compared with approximately $1.1 million in the same period of 2020. The increase in R&D expense of approximately $1.1 million was primarily related to increases in personnel and other expenses to support the Company’s development of a portfolio of proprietary therapeutics and vaccines.

G&A expenses for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 were approximately $5.3 million, compared with approximately $3.0 million in the same period of 2020. The increase of approximately $2.3 million resulted primarily from increased headcount and increased operations to support the growth of the business.

Net loss attributable to iBio stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 was approximately $7.7 million, or $0.04 per share. This compared with a net loss of approximately $4.7 million, or $0.06 per share, in the same period of 2020.

iBio had $103.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and debt investments as of March 31, 2021. The Company further strengthened its financial position through the aforementioned settlement of litigation with Fraunhofer USA. The Company believes it will have sufficient resources to fund its planned operations at least through March 31, 2023, inclusive of its planned investment in the FastPharming Discovery Platform and potential in-licensing activities.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming® System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary products on the FastPharming Platform, which include biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of fibrotic and infectious diseases, amongst others. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services, including Glycaneering™ Development Services for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

iBio, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (See Note 2) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,627 $ 55,112 Accounts receivable - trade 387 75 Accounts receivable - unbilled 1 — Subscription receivable — 5,549 Investments in debt securities 19,296 — Work in process 432 798 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,460 214 Total Current Assets 107,203 61,748 Note receivable and accrued interest 1,537 — Finance lease right-of-use assets, net of accumulated amortization 26,380 27,616 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation 6,407 3,657 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,146 1,144 Security deposit 24 24 Total Assets $ 142,697 $ 94,189 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (related parties of $100 and $6 as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively) $ 1,631 $ 1,759 Accrued expenses (related party of $842 and $705 as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively) 2,666 1,105 Finance lease obligation – current portion 318 301 Note payable – PPP loan – current portion 566 261 Deferred revenue / Contract liabilities 886 1,810 Total Current Liabilities 6,067 5,236 Note payable – PPP Loan – net of current portion 34 339 Finance lease obligation – net of current portion 31,766 32,007 Total Liabilities 37,867 37,582 Commitments and Contingencies Equity iBio, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock – no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; iBio CMO Preferred Tracking Stock; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding as of both

March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 — — Series B Convertible Preferred Stock - $1,000 stated value; 5,785 shares authorized; 0 and 5,785 shares

issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively — — Common stock - $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 and 275,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2021 and

June 30, 2020, respectively; 216,133,544 and 140,071,110 shares issued and outstanding as of

March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively 216 140 Additional paid-in capital 278,442 206,931 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (70 ) (33 ) Accumulated deficit (173,743 ) (150,420 ) Total iBio, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 104,845 56,618 Noncontrolling interest (15 ) (11 ) Total Equity 104,830 56,607 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 142,697 $ 94,189

iBio, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited; in Thousands, except per share amounts)