Pizza Hut® Canada Partners With Beyond Meat® to Launch the Hut’s First-Ever Plant-Based Protein, Beyond Italian Sausage™

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) and Pizza Hut® today announced an expansion of their global partnership to bring irresistible new plant-based protein menu items to Canada. Beginning today, fans in the west end of the GTA (Mississauga, Etobicoke, Milton and Oakville) and Edmonton can order three new craveable offerings featuring Beyond Italian Sausage™ Crumble. The new Beyond Meat topping is exclusive to Pizza Hut and available on pizzahut.ca or through the Pizza Hut app for contactless delivery or pick-up. Beyond Italian Sausage is made with simple, plant-based ingredients and is designed to deliver the meat-like flavor and juicy texture of Italian pork sausage with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein.



The delicious new menu items include:

The Great Beyond ™ : A specialty pizza crafted with the savory Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble paired perfectly with fresh veggie toppings that include, sliced red onions and tangy banana peppers, served up on any Pizza Hut crust.

A crispy flatbread topped with flavor-packed Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, roasted red pepper, creamy alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Beyond Creamy Alfredo: A savory pasta alfredo dish layered with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese that delivers a creamy, delicious bite.



For those who love to customize their order, Beyond Italian Sausage can be added as a topping in building your own pizza masterpiece or added to any existing pizza offerings of any size from Personal Pan Pizza to Large. From now until June 6th, Pizza Hut is offering a BOGO promotion on all pizzas so with the purchase of your favorite pizza, you can try The Great Beyond pizza for free1 by entering coupon code 879 at online checkout.

“As Canadians continue to seek convenient ways to incorporate more plant-based protein in their lives, we are excited to partner with Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based protein, to bring consumers expanded choice across our menus,” said Devon Lawrence, Marketing Manager, Pizza Hut Canada. “The new Beyond Meat menu items taste incredible and deliver on the iconic Pizza Hut flavor that our fans know and love.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Canadians increased access to delicious and satisfying plant-based protein as the latest extension of our global partnership with Pizza Hut. The addition of Beyond Italian Sausage to Pizza Hut’s local menus enables consumers to continue eating the things they love, like pizza, without having to compromise on taste, health or sustainability,” said Hameed Jagani, VP of Global Strategic Partnerships, Beyond Meat.

As more Canadians adopt flexitarian diets and seek ways to consume less animal-based protein2, Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut aim to satisfy the growing demand for more plant-based options. The Great Beyond, Beyond Italian Sausage Alfredo Loaded Flatbread and Beyond Creamy Alfredo are available throughout cities in the GTA like Mississauga, Etobicoke, Milton and Oakville as well as in Edmonton for a limited time while supplies last3. Fans can visit the Beyond Meat blog for a full list of participating locations and be sure to order direct from pizzahut.ca.

This announcement is part of a broader global partnership between Beyond Meat and Yum Brands! . Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut have previously launched co-created menu items in the United States , United Kingdom , Belgium and Puerto Rico .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 118,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

About Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is one of Canada’s largest pizza restaurant chains offering dine-in, delivery and online ordering experiences. With more than 18,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. No matter where you find a Pizza Hut, they are making sure each meal customers enjoy are delicious, bold, and one-of-a-kind. Pizza Hut is the world's largest pizza restaurant company. Pizza Hut, Inc. is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM). Hungry for more information? Check out www.pizzahut.ca, www.facebook.com/PizzaHutCanada, www.twitter.com/pizzahutcanada and/or www.instagram.com/pizzahutcanada.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2021, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 3, 2021 filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

1 Online only using the code 879 at checkout.

2 University of Guelph Research

3 Availability, prices and participation varies. While supplies last. Pizza Hut’s Beyond Italian Sausage is plant-based but all Pizza Hut pizzas are prepared by team members with the same cooking tools and ovens used to prepare and serve our delicious meat-based pizzas and pastas. Beyond Italian Sausage does not contain peanuts or tree nuts. However, it does contain protein from peas, which are legumes. People with severe allergies to other legumes (such as peanuts) should be cautious when introducing pea protein into their diet because of the possibility of a pea allergy.

