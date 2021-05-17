Armstrong Flooring to Address Attendees at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference

LANCASTER, Pa., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) (“Armstrong Flooring” or the “Company”), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced today that Michel Vermette, President & CEO, and Amy Trojanowski, Senior Vice President & CFO, will address attendees at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Investors section of Armstrong Flooring’s website at www.armstrongflooring.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions that inspire beauty wherever your life happens. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong Flooring is a leading manufacturer of resilient products across North America. The company safely and responsibly operates seven manufacturing facilities globally, working to provide the highest levels of service, quality, and innovation to ensure it remains as strong and vital as its 150-year heritage. Learn more www.armstrongflooring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this release and in our other public documents and comments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements provide our future expectations or forecasts and can be identified by our use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “outlook,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain and involve risks because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from our expected results and from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied is included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements beyond what is required under applicable securities law.

