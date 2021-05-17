Houseworks Announces Acquisition of Intervention Associates, a Leading Care Management Company Serving Greater Philadelphia

BOSTON & PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





HouseWorks, one of the nation’s largest independent home care companies, announced today that it has acquired Intervention Associates, a leading care management company that has served Greater Philadelphia for more than 30 years.

The acquisition of Intervention Associates adds bench strength to the HouseWorks family of companies’ in-home care services that are offered through Caring Friends Home Care in Greater Philadelphia. Intervention Associates’ talented and experienced care managers will significantly enhance Caring Friends’ ability to provide specialized services to clients and families —becoming their ‘quarterbacks’ as they navigate every possible challenge of aging at home.

Michael Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks commented: “I am thrilled to welcome the Intervention Associates’ care managers to the HouseWorks family. We are deeply committed to growing the Philadelphia market and providing best-in-class service to our clients and families. Adding professional and experienced care management services to our existing personal care service offering will be a winning combination for our clients, families, caregivers and referral partners.”

The acquisition is part of HouseWorks’ continued strategy to acquire in-home service providers that share its values and commitment to quality both within and outside its geographic footprint.