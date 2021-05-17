Guardian Capital Announces May 2021 Distributions for Guardian Capital ETFs

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP announces the following regular cash distributions for the period ending May 31, 2021, in respect of the Guardian Capital ETFs listed below. In each case, the distribution will be paid on May 31, 2021 to unitholders of record on May 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date in each case is May 21, 2021.



Exchange Traded Fund Series of ETF Units Distribution

Frequency Trading

Symbol Distribution Amount

(per ETF Unit) Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF Hedged Monthly GDEP $0.0685 Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF Unhedged Monthly GDEP.B $0.0652 Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF Hedged Monthly GDPY $0.1076 Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF Unhedged Monthly GDPY.B $0.1024

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. As at March 31, 2021, Guardian had C$48 billion of assets under management and C$29 billion of assets under administration. Guardian provides extensive institutional and private wealth financial solutions to clients, while offering comprehensive wealth management services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer and insurance distribution network. It also maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$654 million at March 31, 2021. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

