OraSure Technologies Appoints Scott Gleason As Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point of care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that Scott Gleason has been appointed Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Communications effective today.



Prior to joining OraSure, Mr. Gleason served as the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy for Myriad Genetics, Inc., a leading specialty diagnostic laboratory in the United States focused on genetic testing and precision medicine. At Myriad, he managed the investor relations and corporate communications functions, led the annual strategic planning process, and was a member of the Company's strategic committee. Prior to his tenure with Myriad Genetics, Mr. Gleason was a senior publishing analyst at Stephens, Inc. from 2005 to 2013 covering the life science tools and diagnostics industry. Before joining Stephens, Inc. Mr. Gleason was a United States Air Force aircraft maintenance officer and participated in two wartime deployments. Mr. Gleason received a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO.

“We are delighted to welcome Scott as the Company’s new Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Scott comes to OraSure with over 20 years of executive leadership experience focused in investment banking, investor relations, corporate communications, and corporate strategy and business development. His extensive experience gives him a unique insight that will make him a strong addition to OraSure’s executive team as the Company advances its work to help solve the world’s greatest health challenges,” said Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D., President and CEO of OraSure Technologies.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. Together with its wholly owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen and Novosanis, OraSure provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com .