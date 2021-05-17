Experience.com Welcomes Veteran SaaS Leader Joshua Yulish as EVP of Platform Sales to Power Global Sales Expansion

San Ramon, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience.com, home of the world’s most impactful Experience Management Platform, today announces that it has hired Joshua Yulish as Executive Vice President of Platform Sales. Yulish, a global sales leader and former SaaS CEO, has over 25 years of enterprise software experience building high-performing sales organizations and driving revenue growth.

Previously President and CRO of SHE Software, a rapidly growing health and safety software company, and Global CEO and President of TmaxSoft, Joshua also held multiple leadership roles for Hewlett-Packard and Mercury Interactive. He joins Experience.com during a period of growth, following the February release of the new Experience Management Platform (XMP). His goal is to scale the sales team into new markets, industries, and geographies, while strengthening customer-focused selling practices and programs.

“I have focused my entire career around the foundation that the customer is the North Star,” said Yulish. “Being able to join a company that is leading the way empowering businesses to optimize their customer experiences is a perfect fit.”

“This year we launched the world’s most advanced experience management platform (XMP) and are now faced with the challenge of meeting this period of rapid growth with an empowered, consultative sales organization,” said Scott Harris, co-founder and CEO of Experience.com. “Joshua’s experience leading SaaS organizations and scaling global sales teams will be the catalyst for growth in 2021 and beyond.”

Recently featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Customer Think, and CMSWire, Experience.com is nearing 200 employees in the United States, India and the Philippines, and is still expanding its team to meet growing demand for its newly released Experience Management Platform. For more information about available positions or to learn more about how experience management can transform your enterprise organization, visit experience.com.