Aktia Bank Plc

17 May 2021 at 2.15 p.m.

The special investment fund Impakti becomes part of Aktia's product portfolio

On 30 April 2021, Aktia announced that it had acquired the wealth management operations of Taaleri. As a result of the arrangement, the special investment fund Taaleri Impakti becomes part of Aktia’s product portfolio. The objective of the fund is to impact society and the environment in a positive way by investing funds in the stock market, the interest rate markets and alternative investments either directly or through other funds.

The Impakti fund invests in, among other things, wind and solar energy as well as projects promoting environmental protection and energy efficiency. The globally investing fund aims to mitigate the effects of climate change, air and marine pollution as well as poverty and over-indebtedness in the world without compromising the returns.

“Merging Aktia’s and Taaleri’s wealth management operations brings significant added value to Aktia's customers in the form of good products and better quality services. The Impakti fund is a good example of this. Aktia has an ambitious goal of being Finland's best asset manager. I am fully committed to this and I believe that we will achieve this goal by adopting the best practices that both parties bring to the new entity”, says Perttu Purhonen, EVP, Director of Aktia Asset Management.

Impakti is the first impact fund in Aktia’s product range. Sustainable investment is an important part of the business operations, that Aktia wants to continuously develop with new services and products.

“The Impakti fund aims to maximise societal and environmental benefits and market returns in relation to the risk level of the fund. It is good to see how enthusiastically impact investment is being pursued at Aktia. At Aktia we have an excellent framework for further developing Impakti”, says Pekka Samuelsson, Portfolio Manager of the fund.

