Rosinbomb™ Continues to Innovate and Lead the Extraction Market by Announcing a Lifetime Product Warranty and the TrueForce™ Guarantee

RENO, Nev., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB™ line of solventless extraction presses and technology, is excited to announce the launch of their TrueForce™ Guarantee https://www.rosinbomb.com/pages/trueforce



This bold initiative from Rosinbomb provides its customers with the security of knowing that their products will operate at or above the stated force or higher for the lifetime of the products. In addition, Rosinbomb is announcing the industry’s first Lifetime Warranty on its products ensuring accurate minimum force and continued quality functionality for life.

The company’s CEO, Fred Angelopoulos said, “We are extremely excited to be the first and only extraction press manufacturer anywhere to offer a guarantee of its stated force and a lifetime warranty. Our True Force™ Guarantee elevates our mission of always delivering on our promises of being the industry leader on quality and performance. We offer best-in-class products with a Lifetime Warranty. We found that many of our competitors were advertising a specific amount of force but were grossly underdelivering on that promise and that’s the opposite of what Rosinbomb is about.”

ROSINBOMB Founder and President, Ryan Mayer said, “Accurate force combined with correct temperature control is critical in delivering optimal extract yields.” He added, “We have always taken great pride in exceeding our customers’ expectations and setting a high bar for quality. We rigorously test each and every unit to ensure that we deliver on our promise of 1,500 lbs. of force for The Rocket and 6,000 lbs. of force for The M-60 at a minimum. By doing so, our customers can craft the highest quality safe and solventless concentrates without worry of product performance of failure.”

With the addition of the True Force™ Guarantee, ROSINBOMB continues to be the far and away industry leader in extraction press technology, design and functionality. ROSINBOMB continues to be celebrated by experts and leading media outlets. Forbes.com called the Rocket ‘Revolutionary Technology That Creates Perfect THC/CBD Rosin Every time’ and Tech expert website Engadget named the Rocket ‘The Panini Press Of Weed.’

Rosinbomb also recently entered into an exclusive arrangement with industry icon Tommy Chong to collaborate on a limited addition Rosinbomb Rocket utilizing Tommy’s custom art work and hand signed by Tommy Chong himself.

To learn more about True Force™ and to see comparisons of competitive rosin presses, please visit https://www.rosinbomb.com/pages/trueforce .

To view the complete line of Rosinbomb presses and accessories please visit http://www.rosinbomb.com .





Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-60 press and related accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors, retailers and directly at rosinbomb.com .

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb (OTC:ROSN) has over three years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug and play out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally-extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

press@rosinbomb.com