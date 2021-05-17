Don Marchand to retire as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE:TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that Don Marchand, Executive Vice-President, Strategy & Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will retire from the Company on November 1, 2021, stepping down as CFO July 31, 2021. Joel Hunter, currently Senior Vice-President, Capital Markets, will succeed Mr. Marchand as Executive Vice-President and CFO. Mr. Marchand will assist Mr. Hunter with the transition from August through to November.



“As a longstanding member of our senior management team, Don has had a significant impact on our Company's strategic direction, growth and financial strength. He is an experienced and highly principled leader I deeply respect and have enjoyed the opportunity to have worked alongside him over many years. Don leaves behind a tremendous legacy and we thank him for that,” said François Poirier, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Over his distinguished 27 year career, Mr. Marchand led many of TC Energy’s financial functions including treasury, finance, accounting, taxation, risk management and investor relations, as well as strategy and corporate development.

Mr. Hunter has been with TC Energy for 24 years and has been a member of the Executive Leadership Team since January 1, 2021, in preparation for this transition. During his time with the organization, Mr. Hunter has held progressively more senior roles, overseeing finance, treasury, investor relations, corporate planning and evaluations, and trading and financial risk. Over his career, Mr. Hunter has contributed greatly to the Company's success in raising capital, executing on key initiatives, and navigating major market events and industry shifts.

“I have had the opportunity to work with Joel over the past seven years and am confident he is the right person to lead our next era of financial management and growth. He consistently demonstrates our values, is a strong leader and communicator, with deep credentials and an innovative mindset. I am confident he will maintain a disciplined approach to our financial strength, risk management and capital allocation as we continue to execute on our vision to be North America’s premier energy infrastructure company, now and in the future,” said Poirier.

Bevin Wirzba, Executive Vice-President and President Liquids Pipelines will assume executive leadership for TC Energy’s Strategy and Corporate Development activities, in addition to his current role, effective June 1, 2021.

