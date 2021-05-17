MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. to Report Financial Results for the Year Ending 2020 on Monday, May 17, 2021

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM, “MEDIROM”), a leading holistic health services provider in Japan, announced today that MEDIROM has reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.



Management will host a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

A presentation accompanying the conference call is available in the investor relations section of MEDIROM’s website at https://medirom.co.jp/pdf_file/open/146/FY2020_Investor_Presentation_Slide or at https://medirom.co.jp/en/ir/news/20210518/146. The link will be activated immediately prior to the start of the conference call.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call via the following link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10154723/e6b6b888e7

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international), Japan Toll Free 0066-33-1-33094. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the MEDIROM call.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast at the following link:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/mrm210429.html

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 17, 2021. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10154723. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 31, 2021.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM operates 303 (as of March 31, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.KuⓇ, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health-tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called "LavⓇ", which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker "MOTHER TrackerⓇ". MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of its business to include data analysis utilizing the data it has collected since formation of the company.



URL ：https://medirom.co.jp/en

