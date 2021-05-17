Minim to Set New Price and Performance Bar this Fall with Next-Generation Motorola WiFi 6 Product Family

Minim Announces Ultra-High-Speed, Low-Latency Motorola Lineup of AX Products, Including the “Luxury Cars” of Cable Modem/Routers— Coming Early Fall and Available for Pre-Order Today

MANCHESTER, NH, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola® brand, today announced the company’s highly anticipated Motorola WiFi 6 product family and an intelligent mobile app, motosync. As WiFi 6 (“AX”) brings speeds up to 250% faster than the previous WiFi standard, the Motorola family of AX products will join the estimated two billion WiFi 6 device shipments in 2021 to meet the growing demands for gamers, streamers, and remote workers.

Minim’s next-generation Motorola WiFi 6 family is coming this fall and available today for pre-order and early review program registration:

Motorola AX1800 Mesh MH7600 Series will be available in Walmart, Staples, B&H Photo, Micro Center, and Amazon initially at $128.99 (1-pack), $188.99 (2-pack), and $238.99 (3-pack) for whole-home 1.8 Gbps internet delivery up to 5,000 square ft, recommended for internet plans up to 1 Gig. Each device is equipped with two 1 Gig Ethernet ports for high flexibility and performance to wire nearby devices as needed. Learn more here.

The Motorola MG8725 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem with Built-in 4x4 AX6000 Router will be available on Walmart, Staples, B&H Photo, Micro Center, and Amazon initially at $369.99. The “luxury car” of modems, this device delivers true Gigabit-plus speeds and is the first to receive the Low Latency DOCSIS (LLD) certification by CableLabs. Learn more here.

The Motorola MT8733 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem with Built-in 4x4 AX6000 Router and Phone Lines is a first-of-its-kind high performance modem/router with two phone lines exclusively for Xfinity customers. This product boasts the same specs as the MG8725, plus voice and will be available in Walmart, Staples, B&H Photo, Micro Center, and Amazon initially at $379.99. Learn more here.

Each product will come bundled with motosync, powered by Minim, at no additional fee. This intelligent WiFi app offers AI-driven device identification, parental controls, speed testing, data tracking and speed testing, guest WiFi management, and integrated cybersecurity.

“WiFi 6 is a compelling upgrade for any highly connected family,” said Gray Chynoweth, Minim CEO. “We are looking forward to helping gamers win and streamers binge in style and comfort. The Motorola family of AX products will launch with innovative industrial design for display on any desk or shelf, and with an app, cloud-driven cybersecurity, and two-year warranty included.”

This announcement comes at a time where WiFi 6 is predicted to make up 79% of all Wi-Fi product shipments within the next two years, and the global wireless mesh market is expected to reach $11.4 billion by 2025 with a 9.1% CAGR.

“Micro mCenter is eagerly anticipating this product family,” said Greg Lesser, Senior Merchandise Manager, at Micro Center. “Many of our customers have insatiable appetites for speed and WiFi coverage, and we are looking forward to meeting this demand with the entire Motorola family of AX products.”

The Motorola AX Mesh MH7600 Series features:

Unleash Gigabit WiFi 6. Each device is equipped with two 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports for strong wired connections. MU-MIMO technology distributes quality connections to all your devices at once.

Each device is equipped with two 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports for strong wired connections. MU-MIMO technology distributes quality connections to all your devices at once. Automatic security and privacy. Protect your life online with network security, including: auto firmware upgrades, malware scans, new device alerts, and ad blocking.

Protect your life online with network security, including: auto firmware upgrades, malware scans, new device alerts, and ad blocking. Tons of support. Comes with a 2-year warranty and free support from our US-based technicians. The moto sync app makes it easy to improve your network, and we’re there if you need us.

Comes with a 2-year warranty and free support from our US-based technicians. The sync app makes it easy to improve your network, and we’re there if you need us. Expandable mesh coverage . The included devices form a mesh network that covers areas up to 5,000 sqft. using three devices. The dual-band system’s intelligent band steering and channel selection optimize your connections with seamless roaming.

. The included devices form a mesh network that covers areas up to 5,000 sqft. using three devices. The dual-band system’s intelligent band steering and channel selection optimize your connections with seamless roaming. Safety. Privacy. Control. Download the motosync app to access speed tests, guest network, signal strength, and malware blocking. Create family profiles to filter content, set schedules, monitor usage, and more.

The Motorola AX modem/routers (MT8733 and MG8725) feature:

Ultra-fast DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. Supports the fastest internet with DOCSIS 3.1, backwards compatible with 32x8 DOCSIS 3.0. Features one 2.5 Gig Ethernet port and three 1 Gig Ethernet ports for wired connections.

Supports the fastest internet with DOCSIS 3.1, backwards compatible with 32x8 DOCSIS 3.0. Features one 2.5 Gig Ethernet port and three 1 Gig Ethernet ports for wired connections. Warp speed AX6000 4x4 router. Power Boost TM , Range Boost, and AnyBeam WiFi beamforming enable whole-home coverage. Supports multi-gigabit speeds, depending on your service plan.



Power Boost , Range Boost, and AnyBeam WiFi beamforming enable whole-home coverage. Supports multi-gigabit speeds, depending on your service plan. Superior, but pays for itself Savings up to $168 per year on modem rental fees. Comes with a 2-year warranty and free support from our USA team of connectivity technicians.

Savings up to $168 per year on modem rental fees. Comes with a 2-year warranty and free support from our USA team of connectivity technicians. The total package for Xfinity users. The MT8733 is a first-of-its-kind voice-enabled modem/router with two phone lines for reliable communication. Delivers enhanced call features including caller ID, call forwarding, and conference calling with Comcast service.

The MT8733 is a first-of-its-kind voice-enabled modem/router with two phone lines for reliable communication. Delivers enhanced call features including caller ID, call forwarding, and conference calling with Comcast service. Safety. Privacy. Control. Download the motosync app to access speed tests, guest network, signal strength, and malware blocking. Create family profiles to filter content, set schedules, monitor usage, and more

To learn more about the Motorola AX family, visit motorolanetwork.com/ax.

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact: Michele Clarke at (203) 912-0560 or michele.clarke@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact: James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

NOTE TO EDITORS: A product-specification chart, individual product data sheets and photos are available on request.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the merger; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing of most of the company’s products to Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

