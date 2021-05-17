Business Survey Report, 1Q 2021: 32% and 16% of the SMEs Surveyed Anticipate Spending More on Collaboration Solutions and Cloud Telephony, Respectively, in 2021 than in 2020

Dublin, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Survey 1Q 2021: The Impact of COVID-19 on Collaboration and Cloud Telephony for SMEs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on findings from the questions asked about collaboration solutions and cloud telephony.

The analyst surveyed 1435 enterprises with 1-250 employees (small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)) in Australia, Canada, the UK and the USA between December 2020 and February 2021 to assess how they have adapted since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and what changes they expect to make in the future.

This report provides:

Information about changes in SMEs' use of, and demand for, collaboration and cloud telephony solutions, by firm size and vertical sector

Data on SMEs' planned spending on collaboration tools and cloud telephony in 2021 (compared to that in 2020), by firm size and vertical sector

A comparison of SMEs' take-up of collaboration solutions with that of cloud telephony.

Sample

1-9 employees: 554

10-49 employees: 434

50-249 employees: 447

Vertical sectors: agriculture, mining, transportation, utilities and construction (AMTUC) manufacturing IT and telecoms wholesale/retail finance, insurance and real estate (FIRE) professional business services other services



Countries Covered

Australia

Canada

UK

USA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9jhud



