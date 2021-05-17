Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - May 10 to 14, 2021

English French





Paris, May 17, 2021,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on April 22, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from May 10 to 14, 2021:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 10/05/2021 FR0000121485 1,077 697.7931 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 10/05/2021 FR0000121485 485 697.9493 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 10/05/2021 FR0000121485 231 697.9039 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 11/05/2021 FR0000121485 5,000 692.6139 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 11/05/2021 FR0000121485 2,000 692.5934 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 11/05/2021 FR0000121485 1,000 692.5625 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 12/05/2021 FR0000121485 5,000 694.8931 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 12/05/2021 FR0000121485 2,000 694.9670 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 12/05/2021 FR0000121485 1,000 694.9187 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/05/2021 FR0000121485 3,593 691.2728 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/05/2021 FR0000121485 1,383 691.4205 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 13/05/2021 FR0000121485 698 691.5381 TQEX TOTAL 23,467 693.4867

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:



https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/7cc80e5f324965af/original/Kering-statement-of-own-share-dealings-from-May-10-to-14-2021-pdf.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

