At 53% CAGR Growth, Global Drone Package Delivery Market Size & Share Will Reach to USD 6773 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Drone Package Delivery Market By Solution (Platform, Infrastructure, Software, and Service), By Duration (Short Duration and Long Duration), By Range (Short Range and Long Range), By Package Size (<2KG, 2–5 KG, and >5 KG), and By Regions – Global Industry Analysis on Growth, Size, Share Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Drone Package Delivery Market was estimated at USD 528 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6,773 Million by 2026. The global Drone Package Delivery Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53% from 2021 to 2026”.

Drone Package Delivery Market: Key Market Insights Overview

A delivery drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle that is used to carry packages to consumers. Rotor drones, fixed-wing drones, and hybrid drones are the main types of drones. These drones are usually equipped with four to eight propellers, rechargeable batteries, and can travel at high speeds when transporting a package.

Growing demand for quick delivery, growing regulatory structure amendments to facilitate drone package delivery, and rising demand to reduce carbon emissions are just a few of the factors driving the market forward. Companies in the logistics and transportation, agriculture, retail, and healthcare industries are attempting to incorporate drone delivery into their business models in order to ensure the seamless and efficient delivery of packages on the same day. Furthermore, technical advances in drone technology aid in the autonomous and stable delivery of drone packages, leading to their increased acceptance in the drone delivery ecosystem.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Drone Package Delivery Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Drone Package Delivery Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Drone Package Delivery Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Drone Package Delivery Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Drone Package Delivery Market: Industry Major Market Players

Edronic

DHL International GmbH

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Matternet Inc.

FedEx

Zipline

Flirtey

Amazon.com Inc.

BIZZBY

Flytrex

Boeing

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

Workhorse Group Inc.

Cheetah Logistics Technology

Altitude Angel

Airbus S.A.S.

Wing Aviation LLC

Skycart Inc.

DroneScan

Fli Drone

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Rapid, Same-Day Delivery And Emergency Supplies

The use of delivery drones is growing in e-commerce, the healthcare industry, convenience stores, and fast service restaurants, among others owing to advances in freight transportation and increased investments from logistics and transportation firms. According to Invesp, around 51% of worldwide online retail shoppers prefer same-day delivery or quick delivery over long-duration deliveries in 2018. As a result of these factors, aerial delivery drones are becoming more common in the global e-commerce industry. Retailers are attempting to reduce delivery lead times and increase delivery flexibility and speed by using drones to assist in the maintenance of stock-keeping units (SKUs). In densely populated megacities, aerial delivery drones are supposed to speed up product delivery.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Drone Package Delivery Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused short-term disruptions and long-term radical changes, resulting in slow growth in new digital categories such as grocery and home care in the e-commerce market. This has enabled manufacturers to use self-driving vehicles such as robots and drones to distribute products to customers without the need for human intervention. Citing an instance, UPS, a multinational package delivery company based in the United States, has partnered with Wingcopter GmbH, a German-based drone manufacturer, to expand the usage of aerial drones for contactless delivery. During the COVID-19 pandemic, various popular and evolving product distribution technologies, such as UAS, are playing a critical role. Law enforcement agencies, fast service restaurants, healthcare providers, logistics firms, and numerous e-commerce companies have started using aerial delivery drones. Again, a technology provider for urban aerial delivery, Matternet's M2 drone system had delivered medical supplies from a CVS pharmacy to villages in Florida to assist senior citizens in April 2020. Speedbird Aero and iFood, a leading Latin American food delivery company, announced a partnership agreement to provide an on-demand food delivery service in September 2020. Again, in 2020, the government of Ireland announced its plans to build proper infrastructure for medical drone delivery services. Henceforth, the market is expected to witness huge growth over the forecast period.

The report includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTEL analysis to study the market. Porter’s Five Forces helped study the competitive market participants and SWOT analysis offers challenges and opportunities for the market and organization. PESTEL analysis helps provide the factors impacting the firm’s performance. Thus, these tools along with the secondary sources help identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Drone package delivery is an autonomous vehicle used to transport packages. The long-range and short-range are the two types of drone delivery package. The radar system helps define the range of drones. The affordability and growing inclination toward online transactions are likely to surge the drone package delivery market growth. Drone package delivery has an eco-friendly plus non-invasive impact on the environment.

Increasing demand for faster delivery services and amendments in the regulatory framework is expected to drive the market for drone package delivery. Additionally, the growing requirement for a reduction in carbon emission across the globe is predicted to bolster market growth. Furthermore, the demand for long-range delivery drones is estimated to help surge the global Drone Package Delivery market during the forecast timeframe. The incorporation of advanced sense and avoid systems in aerial delivery drones will further boost the market expansion. Furthermore, the demand for cost-effective and light payload drones for product delivery by start-ups is also anticipated to propel the market growth. One of the vital factors anticipated to drive the demand for drones capable of delivering packages is the delivery of food packages and medicinal packages at the time of medical emergencies plus the delivery of relief goods during extreme environmental conditions or natural calamities. However, technical issues linked to the software used for the operation and casing infrastructure facilities in the drone package delivery are likely to hinder the global Drone Package Delivery market growth.

North America Region Dominates the Global Drone Package Delivery Market

In 2020, the North American drone package delivery market produced the most revenue. Due to the involvement of many main players such as UPS, DHL, and Amazon, which are offering drone delivery in isolated places across North America. As a result, the market for drone package delivery is growing. According to DroneLife data from 2018, traditional methods of delivery, such as trucks, resulting in the emission of about 915 grams of greenhouse gases per shipment. A drone, on the other hand, can deliver the same package with just 420 grams of emissions, which is expected to drive up demand for delivery drones in North America. Furthermore, due to the growing usage of drone package delivery in various sectors in Asia Pacific region, the region is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast era. For instance, in India, the government of Maharashtra partnered with Zipline, a drone delivery service company, to deliver emergency medicines in September 2019. This project was funded by a grant from vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute India.

Browse the full “Drone Package Delivery Market By Solution (Platform, Infrastructure, Software, and Service), By Duration (Short Duration and Long Duration), By Range (Short Range and Long Range), By Package Size (<2KG, 2–5 KG, and >5 KG), and By Regions – Global Industry Analysis on Growth, Size, Share Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-drone-package-delivery-market-by-solution-platform .

The global drone package delivery market is segmented as follows:

By Solution:

Platform

Infrastructure

Software

Service

By Type:

Fixed Wing

Multirotor

Hybrid

By Range:

Short Range

Long Range

By Package Size:

<2KG

2–5 KG

>5 KG

By Duration:

Short Duration

Long Duration

By End-Use:

Food Delivery

Retail Goods Delivery

Postal Delivery

Medical Aids Delivery

Precision Agriculture Delivery

Industrial Delivery

Weapons & Ammunitions Delivery

