LIDDS Interim report January – March 2021

JANUARY – MARCH 2021

Net sales amounted to MSEK 0.6 (0.0)

Operating expenses amounted to MSEK -11.4 (-8.0)

Profit/loss before and after tax amounted to MSEK -10.8 (-8.0)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.36 (-0.33)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -11.7 (-5.8)

Equity amounted to MSEK 32.0 (15.4) and the debt/equity ratio was 76% (65%)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER 2021

New patients were recruited to the dose escalation part of the Phase I study NZ-DTX-001 where intratumoral injection of NanoZolid® in combination with docetaxel is being evaluated.

The scientific journal European Urology Focus has accepted a scientific article describing LIDDS Phase IIb study results with Liproca® Depot.

LIDDS has filed a patent application for treatment of brain tumors with NanoZolid® in combination with different drugs administered by intracranial injection. Preclinical studies have shown that NanoZolid® injected as a depot in brain is tolerable and safe.

LIDDS has signed a manufacturing agreement for NZ-TLR9 with Pharmidea in Latvia.

LIDDS has signed an R&D agreement with Johnson & Johnson Enterprise Innovation Inc. to develop an oncology product based on the NanoZolid® technology for an undisclosed indication, with a potential exclusive, global product license option.

LIDDS Chinese license partner, Puheng Pharma, informed that an international phase III multicenter study will be required, prior to market registration for Liproca Depot. Puheng Pharma will therefore not apply for Conditional Market Approval (CMA). LIDDS is investigating the possibility for a global phase III study with European or American sites.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS FOLLOWING THE END OF THE PERIOD

The scientific journal, International Journal of Pharmaceutics, has accepted a biomolecule study from LIDDS for publication, describing that proteins are released from NanoZolid® depots with maintained bio-functionality.

LIDDS has submitted an application for a new clinical study at Uppsala University Hospital. The study will assess intratumoral injections of NZ-DTX Depot, containing the cytotoxic agent docetaxel, in men with prostate cancer who are scheduled for prostatectomy. The trial is an investigator sponsored study where Dr Michael Häggman, Associate Professor at the Department of Surgical Sciences in Urology, Uppsala University Hospital is the principal investigator.

For more information, please contact:

Nina Herne, CEO, LIDDS +46 (0)70 714 74 57 nina.herne@lidds.se

LIDDS AB (PLC) is required to disclose this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted through the agency of the aforementioned contact, for publication on May 17, 2021 at 14:00 CET.



LIDDS AB (PLC) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and is superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens, and also has in-house development projects in the clinical as well as the preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se , +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com

