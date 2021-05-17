English Finnish

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 17 MAY 2021



Orion Animal Health’s Bonqat® (pregabalin) receives positive CVMP opinion

The Committee for Medical Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended Bonqat® (pregabalin) for marketing authorisation in the European Union.

The compound is recommended for alleviation of acute anxiety and fear associated with transportation and veterinary visits in cats. The final decision of the European Commission on the marketing authorisation is expected in the coming months.

Pregabalin is a new active substance for veterinary use and it acts in the central nervous system by reducing the release of various neurotransmitters (glutamate and monoaminergic neurotransmitters), resulting in an anxiolytic effect.

Orion has also submitted a new animal drug application for pregabalin to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Contact person:

Niclas Lindstedt, Vice President, Orion Animal Health, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 4116

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

