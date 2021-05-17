Eko Supports Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in Partnership with National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT)

OAKLAND, Calif., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eko , a cardiopulmonary digital health company, today announced it has become a new corporate partner of the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT). Through this corporate partnership, Eko plans to raise public awareness, support the next generation of providers through education and a scholarship, and empower emergency medical service (EMS) providers to give the best possible patient care.



Founded in 1975, NAEMT is the only organization in the United States that represents and serves the professional interests of all EMS practitioners, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, emergency medical responders, and other professionals providing prehospital and out-of-hospital emergency, urgent or preventive medical care.

“NAEMT serves its members by advocating on issues that impact EMS practitioners and patient care. NAEMT provides high-quality education that improves the knowledge and skills of EMS practitioners and supports EMS research and innovation. We are happy to welcome Eko as our corporate partner,” said Bruce Evans, President of NAEMT.

Through its corporate partnership with NAEMT, Eko will extend an exclusive stethoscope offer to all active NAEMT members, and will sponsor an annual scholarship that will help an EMT become a Paramedic. The Eko-sponsored scholarship will be administered and awarded by NAEMT.

“For EMS providers, seconds matter in the field. The difficulty to hear body sounds clearly through a traditional stethoscope, especially in noisy environments, can take away critical time. This often forces providers to make care decisions with limited clarity,” said Bryan Humbarger, SVP of Commercial at Eko, with 27 years of experience as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician. “Eko’s smart stethoscopes help EMS providers hear more of what they need and less of what they don’t, enabling quick and confident assessments even in the most challenging and noisy environments.”

About Eko

Eko, a cardiopulmonary digital health company, is elevating the way clinicians detect and monitor cardiac and respiratory disease by bringing together advanced sensors, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of clinicians treating millions of patients around the world, in-person and through telehealth. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with investments from Highland Capital Partners, Questa Capital, Artis Ventures, NTTVC, DigiTx Partners, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and others. For more information visit www.ekohealth.com .

