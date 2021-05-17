Brandon Hall Group’s New Research to Look at Improving Coaching and Mentoring Development

Boca Raton, FL, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, recently launched a new study to identify leading organizations’ coaching and mentoring practices and to correlate them with increases in key performance indicators and identify best and next practices.

“This research focuses on how people, processes and technology can increase the business impact of coaching and mentoring and how leading employers are developing great coaches and mentors,” Brandon Hall Group Senior Vice President and Principal HCM Analyst Claude Werder said. “They will also identify gaps in effectiveness that technology providers can fill.”

Coaching and mentoring help build a culture of continuous learning that drives individual and organizational agility. They can be great talent-retention tools. But for that to happen, organizations must invest in developing a strategy and leveraging technology to create coach and mentor matches based on skills, experiences, personality traits and mutual interests. Peers often make the best coaches and mentors.

“Coaching and mentoring deserves to have their own competency models, frameworks and dedicated resources. They are unique development tools that are not getting their due,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “It’s time for coaching and mentoring programs to be considered a critical investment in building a culture of learning, collaboration and mobility.”

Employers often expect leaders and managers to be coaches and mentors. But being a manager is not synonymous with being a great coach or mentor. Coaching and mentoring requires training that employers often don’t provide and motivation that managers often don’t have, given their long list of responsibilities.

Brandon Hall Group will create models and frameworks from this research to help organizations improve their leadership-development strategies.

To participate in this study, https://www.research.net/r/NV6LQ9G. Those who complete the research gain immediate access to a Strategy Brief and receive a summary of the results with the study is complete.

